In the summer of 2021, we reported that Facebook indicated they might lift the suspension of Donald Trump in January of 2023 unless there was a “serious risk to public safety.”

Now that Twitter has reinstated Trump (who announced in November that he’s running for president again), Facebook (Meta) and their social media properties have said his suspension at those platforms will be lifted:

Nick Clegg, the president of META Platforms, explained the decision this way:

Trump responded on Truth Social this way:

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, fresh from being booted from the House Intelligence Committee where he often lobbied Twitter to censor unhelpful narratives, is naturally triggered by the decision:

Rep. Schiff is no stranger to trying (and failing) to control the narratives on social media while ignoring the irony in accusing Trump of being the wannabe authoritarian.

There is not a less self-aware political hack in DC than Schiff (well, maybe there’s a tie for first among many pols). Expect a lot more crying over this decision from the Left in the coming days.

