In the summer of 2021, we reported that Facebook indicated they might lift the suspension of Donald Trump in January of 2023 unless there was a “serious risk to public safety.”

Now that Twitter has reinstated Trump (who announced in November that he’s running for president again), Facebook (Meta) and their social media properties have said his suspension at those platforms will be lifted:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent Meta reinstates former President Donald Trump after two-year suspension following Jan. 6 insurrection. — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) January 25, 2023

BREAKING: Meta is reinstating Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, which were suspended after the Jan. 6 US Capitol attack https://t.co/krHPBUbJIX pic.twitter.com/EFVLVz0nOX — Bloomberg (@business) January 25, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Meta will reinstate former President Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts "in coming weeks" following a two-year suspension, according to Nick Clegg, the company's president, global affairs. https://t.co/x4mqbiwZ9V — Axios (@axios) January 25, 2023

Nick Clegg, the president of META Platforms, explained the decision this way:

As a general rule, we don’t want to get in the way of open debate on our platforms, esp in context of democratic elections. People should be able to hear what politicians are saying – good, bad & ugly – to make informed choices at the ballot box. 1/4 — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) January 25, 2023

Now Trump's 2-year suspension has elapsed, the question is whether the serious risk to public safety that existed in January 2021 has receded enough to allow the suspension to expire. 2/4 — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) January 25, 2023

To assess the risk, we evaluated current circumstances according to our Crisis Policy Protocol, established in response to @oversightboard’s guidance, inc looking at conduct of 2022 midterms & expert assessment of security environment. 3/4 — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) January 25, 2023

We know any decision we make on this will be fiercely criticised. We tried to make it as best we can consistent with our values and the process established in response to @oversightboard’s guidance. 4/4 https://t.co/jqWpWi0d1J — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) January 25, 2023

Trump responded on Truth Social this way:

Trump responds to the Facebook news: pic.twitter.com/3C1rpOv69C — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 25, 2023

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, fresh from being booted from the House Intelligence Committee where he often lobbied Twitter to censor unhelpful narratives, is naturally triggered by the decision:

Trump incited an insurrection. And tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power. He’s shown no remorse. No contrition. Giving him back access to a social media platform to spread his lies and demagoguery is dangerous.@facebook caved, giving him a platform to do more harm. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 25, 2023

Rep. Schiff is no stranger to trying (and failing) to control the narratives on social media while ignoring the irony in accusing Trump of being the wannabe authoritarian.

There was no insurrection. Please keep crying about how you are now forced to listen to opinions that expose you for the big fat liar you are, always have been, and always will be. — Meara (@MillennialOther) January 25, 2023

You’re the king of censorship — Sherri (@SociallySherri) January 25, 2023

You constantly leaked manipulated classified information for your own political gain. You lied to America. https://t.co/UKdcRDUmnl — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 25, 2023

There is not a less self-aware political hack in DC than Schiff (well, maybe there’s a tie for first among many pols). Expect a lot more crying over this decision from the Left in the coming days.

***

***

