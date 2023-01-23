There’s a massive amount of irony in the news today, and it starts here:

A former top FBI official in New York has been arrested over his ties to a Russian oligarch, @ABC has learned. Charles McGonigal, who was in charge of counterintelligence for FBI-New York, tried to get Oleg Deripaska removed from US sanctions list. w/ @LukeLBarr — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 23, 2023

BREAKING: A former top FBI official in New York has been arrested over his ties to a Russian oligarch, law enforcement sources tell @ABC News. https://t.co/n8c1fUw8Xh — ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2023

According to media reports, when that person was an FBI agent he spent time investigating alleged Trump ties to Russia. Via the New York Post:

A former top FBI agent in New York who investigated the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia in 2016 has been charged with money laundering and violating US sanctions for trying to help Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska evade the penalties, the Justice Department said on Monday. Charles McGonigal, the former FBI special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the New York Field Office, was arrested on Saturday along with Sergey Shestakov, a court interpreter who also worked for Deripaska.

[…]

McGonigal, who also served as the cyber-counterintelligence section chief in Washington, was one of the first FBI agents to learn that a Trump campaign official claimed that the Russians had “dirt” on ​then-Democratic presidential candidate ​Hillary Clinton​, which triggered the investigation that continued into Donald Trump’s presidency.​

NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has caught a “whiff of corruption”:

"Whiff of Corruption": MSNBC's @KenDilanianNBC reports a top FBI agent who investigated Trump's Russia ties has been arrested for "money laundering and conspiring to help [Russian] oligarchs evade Russia sanctions" pic.twitter.com/gDXFgutppN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 23, 2023

Unreal.

I'm just going to repeat this for the people in back An FBI official who investigated Trump for illegal ties to Russia but found none has just been arrested for his own illegal ties to Russia Internalize this — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 23, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: An FBI agent who investigated the Donald Trump Russia collusion has been arrested for colluding with Russia. You can’t make this stuff up. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) January 23, 2023

The Law of Democrat Projection strikes again! https://t.co/5qkKPlRNhV — Small Fringe Shoshi 🚚🚛🚑🚒🚜💨 (@shoshido) January 23, 2023

Irony can be so ironic sometimes.

***

***

