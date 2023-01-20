In early November of last year it was reported that Biden’s “climate czar” John Kerry would avoid taking a private jet to the World Economic Forum in Davos to try and avoid more eco-hypocrite accusations:

At the WEF, reporters who have actually been doing “journalism” while others in the media just push preferred narratives caught up with Kerry and asked him about his eco-hypocrisy:

“I fly commercially exclusively”? Since when?

Kerry and his family most certainly do not fly commercially exclusively:

He could have said “I flew commercially to the WEF” but of course Kerry felt compelled to make it a blanket statement in an attempt to ward off more hypocrisy allegations. Also it depends on what your definition of “flying commercially” is:

Kerry really does think everybody’s stupid.

