In early November of last year it was reported that Biden’s “climate czar” John Kerry would avoid taking a private jet to the World Economic Forum in Davos to try and avoid more eco-hypocrite accusations:

John Kerry will fly commercial to UN climate conference following backlash for private jet carbon emissions https://t.co/PBstzVg0eH — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 2, 2022

At the WEF, reporters who have actually been doing “journalism” while others in the media just push preferred narratives caught up with Kerry and asked him about his eco-hypocrisy:

WATCH: John Kerry the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate was in a rush to avoid journalist questions at the World Economic Forum event in Davos. He’s been known for his use of private planes but told journalists he flys “commercial”… SUPPORT: https://t.co/cc7736nMbT pic.twitter.com/PnXWXyDlq5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 19, 2023

Excellent work from Rebel News reporters who perfectly timed their barrage of questions to intercept a glum looking John Kerry in Davos. pic.twitter.com/VPovfEW5aD — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 19, 2023

“I fly commercially exclusively”? Since when?

Did he say he flies commercial? — Blueskies (@blueskies6123) January 19, 2023

Kerry and his family most certainly do not fly commercially exclusively:

John Kerry's gas-guzzling family jet has taken 16 trips this year alone https://t.co/1K8p3z9ek5 pic.twitter.com/mgWJhrCgUw — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2021

He could have said “I flew commercially to the WEF” but of course Kerry felt compelled to make it a blanket statement in an attempt to ward off more hypocrisy allegations. Also it depends on what your definition of “flying commercially” is:

Leasing a private jet is not commercial travel. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) January 20, 2023

If you pay a charter company for the plane and pilots that’s technically commercial. — Groundshy (@groundshy) January 20, 2023

What a ghoul — Andrew McCarthy (@AMcCarthyNY) January 19, 2023

Kerry really does think everybody’s stupid.

