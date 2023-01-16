Last week there was a lot of discussion surrounding the topic of gas stoves, and it was based on comments from the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday. “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

There was a fast backpedal from the Biden administration after a lot of backlash, but right on cue Dems and the media started taking a “Republicans pounce” approach. For example, the Washington Post reported that Republicans had thrust gas stoves “into the culture wars.”

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” got in on that spin this morning:

Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) mocks Republicans angry at gas stove bans: "It’s so stupid … it makes Trump Republicans look even dumber … They’re talking about gas stoves instead of Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear war" pic.twitter.com/JBiLv0NanS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 16, 2023

Next up they might claim that Putin likes gas stoves and therefore Republicans are supporting the Russian president with their defense of that particular cooking option.

Notice how dexterously they've pivoted from "gas stoves poison Mother Earth" to "you idiots believe this conspiracy theory!?!" https://t.co/msxoHbeWEs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 16, 2023

Funny how that works.

And it wasn’t just Joe Scarborough claiming the Republicans were the ones pushing a non-issue:

"Bathtub Meth": @JHeil mocks GOP opposition to gas stove bans as culture war "addiction" pic.twitter.com/FwL20AJWYM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 16, 2023

Notice the chyron about the Republican “meltdown over gas stoves”? They couldn’t be more predictable.

They went from “gas stoves are threatening our children” to “stupid republicans talking about gas stoves” in literally just a few days. https://t.co/tBD5u3iU1f — Christian Watson Stan Account (@RK_itsm) January 16, 2023

And “Morning Joe” is happy to help the Left push that narrative.

The worst part about when the left does anything is when they blame you for noticing. I’m sorry I noticed your coordinated attack on gas stoves lol https://t.co/VjvXn7H7aS — Ian Sharar (@IanSharar) January 16, 2023

He knows they're not the ones who brought it up. All @JoeNBC cares about is his money. https://t.co/HJ5C684jWC — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 16, 2023

