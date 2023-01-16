Last week there was a lot of discussion surrounding the topic of gas stoves, and it was based on comments from the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday.

“This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

There was a fast backpedal from the Biden administration after a lot of backlash, but right on cue Dems and the media started taking a “Republicans pounce” approach. For example, the Washington Post reported that Republicans had thrust gas stoves “into the culture wars.”

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” got in on that spin this morning:

Next up they might claim that Putin likes gas stoves and therefore Republicans are supporting the Russian president with their defense of that particular cooking option.

Funny how that works.

And it wasn’t just Joe Scarborough claiming the Republicans were the ones pushing a non-issue:

Notice the chyron about the Republican “meltdown over gas stoves”? They couldn’t be more predictable.

And “Morning Joe” is happy to help the Left push that narrative.

