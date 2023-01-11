The House Republicans have reintroduced the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act:

House Republicans have introduced new legislation that would stop infanticide and protect babies who survive abortion. This is a similar measure to one that pro-abortion former Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked 80 times when she ran the House. It would also penalize doctors who allow such infants to die or who intentionally kill a newborn following a failed abortion. Representative Ann Wagner (R-MO) announced the reintroduction of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), and Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL) joining as original cosponsors. The Born-Alive Act ensures that infants born alive after an attempted abortion receive the same protection of law and degree of care as any newborn.

The Democrats are of course in a panic. We’ll start off with Rep. Jerrold Nadler explaining why legally mandating that a baby born alive after an abortion attempt should be taken to a hospital is a bad thing:

Nadler on the bill to ban killing babies born alive: "The problem with this bill is that it endangers some infants [born alive] by stating that that infant must immediately be brought to the hospital." pic.twitter.com/1XysI40udv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 11, 2023

Not to be outdone, Dem Rep. Jan Schakowsky pointed out that the hospital might be far away so the baby should just be left to die:

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL): "[The bill] requires immediately taking a struggling baby to a hospital. That hospital could be hours away and could be detrimental to the life of that baby." pic.twitter.com/gsw9atN06u — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 11, 2023

What is wrong with these people?

Shorter Democrats: We can't kill babies if you take them to the hospital. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 11, 2023

It’s really that simple — not to mention disgusting.

"and could be detrimental to the life of that baby," says the lawmaker who is arguing in favor of abortions. WHAT IS GOING ON? — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 11, 2023

They’re so concerned about the lives of the affected babies that best thing is just kill them right away?

We won’t get body parts to sell… — Carolyn Calfo (@CarolynCalfo) January 11, 2023

She knew while she was saying it how ridiculous it was. These people, for lack of a better term, are pure evil. — CrimLawyer (@CrimLawyer2) January 11, 2023

Unreal.

***

Related:

AOC says ‘so many faiths’ like Judaism permit abortion, so shut up, theocratic ‘fundamentalist Christians’

Robert Reich’s take on ‘life-saving abortion’ and assault rifles is bad … even for Robert Reich

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!