The House Republicans have reintroduced the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act:

House Republicans have introduced new legislation that would stop infanticide and protect babies who survive abortion. This is a similar measure to one that pro-abortion former Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked 80 times when she ran the House.

It would also penalize doctors who allow such infants to die or who intentionally kill a newborn following a failed abortion.

Representative Ann Wagner (R-MO) announced the reintroduction of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), and Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL) joining as original cosponsors. The Born-Alive Act ensures that infants born alive after an attempted abortion receive the same protection of law and degree of care as any newborn.

The Democrats are of course in a panic. We’ll start off with Rep. Jerrold Nadler explaining why legally mandating that a baby born alive after an abortion attempt should be taken to a hospital is a bad thing:

Not to be outdone, Dem Rep. Jan Schakowsky pointed out that the hospital might be far away so the baby should just be left to die:

What is wrong with these people?

It’s really that simple — not to mention disgusting.

They’re so concerned about the lives of the affected babies that best thing is just kill them right away?

Unreal.

