For some people, abortion is like a religion. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of those people … and if you don’t agree with her, you’re cool with living in a Christian theocracy:

Lost her Marbles: AOC claims Abortion is a Jewish "religious" sacrament. pic.twitter.com/p6kpG9IgRX — Ethan Harsell (@ethan_harsell) December 21, 2022

First of all, if we’re gonna get technical, AOC lost her marbles a long time ago. We’re honestly not entirely sure she ever had any marbles in her possession to begin with.

And second of all, while we’re very much in favor of free speech, we wouldn’t shed any tears if she suddenly decided to shut up. She’d be doing all of us — as well as herself — a huge favor. Because she’s just the absolute worst.

AOC is a charter member of The Squad, which, aside from being full of radical leftist socialist nutbags, is also full of antisemites. Outspoken antisemites. And while AOC’s antisemitism may not be as blatant as, say, Rashida Tlaib’s or Ilhan Omar’s, it’s definitely still there. She’s made plenty of thinly veiled antisemitic remarks. It’s pretty notable that the only Jews she ever has anything nice to say about are the Jews of the IfNotNow, pro-BDS variety. Which is to say, the antisemitic kind.

So it’s pretty disgusting to watch her try to use Jews to not just defend the “right” to abortion, but to argue that abortion is a good thing that is sanctioned by the Jewish faith (it’s important to point out that she does not actually use the word “sacrament”). Judaism is not pro-abortion, and it’s absolutely vile that she’d claim otherwise.

And when people defend the right to life for the unborn, it’s not evidence that we live in a “theocracy”; it’s evidence that the unborn have inherent value as human beings.

So the Catholic Church is fundamentalist now? Okaaaaay. https://t.co/TEnWJbHFmd — Magister Joe (@joeeule) December 21, 2022

Her whole argument is flawed.

Not exactly what she says but what if a religion allows murder…say honor killings. Is that then acceptable? https://t.co/cE5q4ol2sT — Sir Aaron (@SirAaron_) December 21, 2022

She doesn’t say sacrament. She says they can have abortions “according to their faith.” She’s still broadly wrong, and it’s irrelevant anyway. By her logic, if a religion permits the killing of anyone, it’s fine. These reverse religious gotchas are dumb. Life is life. https://t.co/HwnknedaJb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 21, 2022

There a grand total of *ZERO* world religions (unless you count Satanism) that require abortion to practice their faith. Being legally acceptable is not the same thing as being part of the religious practice. https://t.co/0IQ3cPALzP — Autistic Catholic🐢 is in Advent (@AutisticCath) December 21, 2022

There are countless nonreligious people who agree that killing innocents is wrong. Science tells us that those being killed by abortion are alive and human. You're whole shtick would be more believable, @AOC, if you became an unlikely defender of the unborn. https://t.co/zEgWV7jf79 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 21, 2022

Needless to say:

I don't think anyone should take theological advice from this woman. — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) December 21, 2022

No one should take any advice from that woman.

***

