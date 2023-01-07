The House Democrats previously elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as their leader, and after Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted in as Speaker, Jeffries immediately demonstrated the kind of thing we might be subjected to for the next couple years. It’s the Democrat ABC’s, or something:

Yikes. It’s like some sort of left-wing Sesame Street segment.

What even is this pic.twitter.com/BoeIPV2oxb — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 7, 2023

Jeffries’ slam on “kangaroo courts” was pretty rich coming from a big fan of the January 6th Commission. But at least Jeffries’ letter “E” word wasn’t a slam on “election deniers,” so maybe that’s a self-awareness baby step.

I gotta feeling he will be worse than Pelosi. — Roger Blood (@rgrblood) January 7, 2023

Yeah I think he watches old obama vids to be more like him. Cringe for sure. — Gina (@GinaS504) January 7, 2023

That video certainly had an “Obama School of Oratory for Beginners” vibe to it.

Ah yes, the cringe commie poetry slam. Because we are not a serious country. https://t.co/QVKiXxAnIN — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 7, 2023

It was like the cringiest lefty political poetry slam in the campus student union.

I made it to letter G in this abomination. 😵‍💫 https://t.co/aVA4oKaxrJ — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) January 7, 2023

That far, eh?

