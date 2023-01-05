Believe it or not, there have now been ten votes in the House in attempts to elect the next Speaker, and… there’s still not a Speaker:

NOW: The House of Representatives is in its 10th vote for Speaker & McCarthy is poised to lose again. This marks the most ballots required to vote for a House Speaker since U.S. Rep. William Pennington (R-NJ) won on the 44th ballot… in 1859.@fox6now — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) January 5, 2023

McCarthy when I ask if he thought it would get to this point Pergram: This the longest Speaker’s race since the 1850s:

McCarthy: I had the longest speech on the floor. So apparently I like to make history. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 6, 2023

Pergram: Doesn’t this undercut your power as Speaker and you would be a weaker Speaker

McCarthy: No. I would only be a weaker Speaker if I was afraid of them — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 6, 2023

Rep. McCarthy might not be afraid of “them” (the about 20 Republicans who refuse to vote for him), but GOP Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska says those Reps might mean it’s time to start working with some Democrats to get McCarthy to the 218 votes he needs:

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE): "We also have to be willing to consider working with the Democrats at some point to get some – work on some concessions to get some support there if these 20 refuse to budge." pic.twitter.com/WrBDugAJIl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 5, 2023

Republicans saying they’re more willing to negotiate with Democrats than those on their own side of the aisle are making a point, just not the one they might think.

Imagine thinking negotiations with Democrats is the way instead of with Republicans. https://t.co/4BnYzgEOVv — John Q. Public (@Babay66202768) January 6, 2023

And that’s why we don’t trust you. https://t.co/9sP0mewW9w — Zoom1963 (@Zoom19631) January 6, 2023

So how’s this going to end up?

Don Bacon has voted for trillion dollar bill after trillion dollar bill but he wants to get the House back in session so Republicans can “work on inflation”. This is why I don’t care. I hope this fight goes on for two years. Screw every one of these liars. https://t.co/YkIVnafIXO — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 5, 2023

Working with Democrats is WHY we oppose McCarthy. https://t.co/4shQO8vvtA — MessianicJewishAmerican (@UltraMagaJew2) January 5, 2023

Ah so you'll make concessions to the left but not to the right… — Harry Lime (@HLRacketeer) January 5, 2023

The House Democrats would certainly appreciate some Republicans asking them for help (and making deals with them) to get McCarthy across the finish line. Stay tuned.

