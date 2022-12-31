CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s tweet about what they “can’t stop” and what travelers from China need to do before coming to the U.S. is catching a bit of attention heading into a new year:

First of all, remember what happened when Trump suggested such things?

Now the Biden administration is doing the same things.

The pivoting continues:

Not long ago we were assured that “you can’t get this disease if you’re vaccinated” and the new hotness is “get tested even if you’re vaccinated” and “we can’t stop the spread.”

Maybe they should re-try “15 days to slow the spread” — that really seemed to do the trick the first time. Wait, no it didn’t.

Walensky’s tweet should have stopped after the first few words:

The CDC director saying “we can’t stop the spread” certainly did trigger many mask cultists in the replies!

It’s worth noting that in February of 2020 Walensky assured us that travelers from Wuhan, China to the U.S. were being screened and, well, you know what happened next.

That’s enough “science” for now.

***

***

