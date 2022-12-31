CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s tweet about what they “can’t stop” and what travelers from China need to do before coming to the U.S. is catching a bit of attention heading into a new year:

We can't stop the spread of #COVID19, but pre-departure testing and the requirement to show a negative test result when flying from China to the U.S. can help slow the spread as we work to identify and understand any potential new variants. Read the Order: https://t.co/HHydiFh07E — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) December 30, 2022

First of all, remember what happened when Trump suggested such things?

Control your xenophobia pic.twitter.com/frUUvqxwAA — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 31, 2022

Now the Biden administration is doing the same things.

The pivoting continues:

CDC Director: “you won’t get Covid if you’re vaccinated” US Government: mandates Covid vaccine passports for international arrivals CDC Director: mandates negative tests… for vaccinated people Is this an admission that they were wrong? Why do we still have any vax mandate? https://t.co/nD71006Ege — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 31, 2022

Not long ago we were assured that “you can’t get this disease if you’re vaccinated” and the new hotness is “get tested even if you’re vaccinated” and “we can’t stop the spread.”

Slow the spread? You’re still using that phrase? What you’re describing here is nearly useless. https://t.co/wEjgJku9KF — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 31, 2022

Maybe they should re-try “15 days to slow the spread” — that really seemed to do the trick the first time. Wait, no it didn’t.

You still trying to “bend the curve?” Lol — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 31, 2022

Walensky’s tweet should have stopped after the first few words:

"We can't stop the spread of #COVID19." That's it. Something too many would not admit for literally years and the only thing you need to tweet. https://t.co/jRowYoYa3k — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 31, 2022

The CDC director saying “we can’t stop the spread” certainly did trigger many mask cultists in the replies!

It’s worth noting that in February of 2020 Walensky assured us that travelers from Wuhan, China to the U.S. were being screened and, well, you know what happened next.

This week, several planes carrying passengers from Wuhan, China will arrive in the US. The passengers have been screened, monitored & evaluated for #2019nCoV by medical & public health personnel every step of the way, incl. before takeoff & during flight. https://t.co/4cLGAD5gN7 pic.twitter.com/WS7CBA1wwI — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) February 5, 2020

That’s enough “science” for now.

