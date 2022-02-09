With the 2022 midterm elections coming up in November and President Biden’s approval continuing to circle even lower in the drain, this administration will try and regain some momentum by implementing a strategy of hope. And by that we mean the strategy is to hope that Americans have developed amnesia:

Nice try, CDC chief, but no:

The media will help Democrats try and sell this spin:

Trending

Naturally few reporters will follow up with examples from the past that disprove Walensky’s claim.

After all the bashing of Governor “DeathSantis” we’re supposed to believe this administration wanted to leave decisions up to state governors the entire time? Nice try, but no.

Do not let the Democrats (and medical “experts”) get away with this massive gaslighting attempt.

***

Related:

Dem Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney announces that ‘Democrats’ plan to fight COVID is working’ (and they’re ready to ‘give people their lives back’!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCRochelle WalenskyRon DeSantis

Recommended Twitchy Video