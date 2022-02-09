With the 2022 midterm elections coming up in November and President Biden’s approval continuing to circle even lower in the drain, this administration will try and regain some momentum by implementing a strategy of hope. And by that we mean the strategy is to hope that Americans have developed amnesia:

REPORTER: "When it comes to masking, should people be listening to the CDC or listening to their governors?" WALENSKY: "We've always said that these decisions are going to have to be made at the local level." pic.twitter.com/vjWMScLcm3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2022

Nice try, CDC chief, but no:

No! Hell no! They’re not gonna run from this. They have to own it. They’ve been trying to cram this crap down since the beginning — Cory  (@CoryFromPreble) February 9, 2022

The media will help Democrats try and sell this spin:

CNN's Kaitlan Collins was the reporter who asked this question. The orders have gone out, folks. https://t.co/9Iowp2i5B7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2022

Naturally few reporters will follow up with examples from the past that disprove Walensky’s claim.

Fact check: False The President himself told governors to fall in line or “get out of the way.”https://t.co/yAZ9Wmlq4i — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) February 9, 2022

After all the bashing of Governor “DeathSantis” we’re supposed to believe this administration wanted to leave decisions up to state governors the entire time? Nice try, but no.

It's gaslighting and it won't work. They wanted DeSantis' head on a platter for doing things at the state and local level. https://t.co/N1wYbfhMcV — Rellvolver Ocelot (@Rell__Lauren) February 9, 2022

The midterm pivot continues… Now we pretend the “non-partisan” public health “experts” didn’t attack Florida, Texas & other red states for being open & maskless since 2020. https://t.co/irJpjtfpFf — Prodigal Son (@ThePr0diga1S0n) February 9, 2022

Yeah? Ask Ron DeSantis. They called for his head — Lincoln Cobretti (@LincolnCobretti) February 9, 2022

"We've always said that these decisions are going to have to be made at the local level."….unless it was Florida https://t.co/wDkEcwkrSb — Conservative Focus (@conservativefcs) February 9, 2022

All of a sudden, every Dem governor has become @RonDeSantisFL https://t.co/y5Z4wpzNkG — Clear the Way (@cleartheway59) February 9, 2022

No, that's not what you've been saying at all. https://t.co/Jfb55hXOFc — Brooke 🦅⛵️⚓️ (@brookied820) February 9, 2022

Do not let the Democrats (and medical “experts”) get away with this massive gaslighting attempt.

