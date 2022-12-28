Because of a Covid spike in China and the Biden White House saying that country’s not sharing enough information, there will now be additional travel requirements to come to the U.S.:

Well isn’t that an interesting turn of events?

Yeah, when then-President Trump instituted travel bans from China, candidate Joe Biden slammed him as xenophobic:

This from Biden in March of 2020 certainly aged interestingly:

Not unlike the definition of “vaccine,” maybe this administration is also going to have to change the definition of “xenophobia.”

Maybe when the new year starts and the White House briefings get back into swing somebody can ask Karine Jean-Pierre about all this.

