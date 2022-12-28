Because of a Covid spike in China and the Biden White House saying that country’s not sharing enough information, there will now be additional travel requirements to come to the U.S.:

#BREAKING: US to require negative Covid tests for travelers from China, official says pic.twitter.com/w3BaXhRJh0 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 28, 2022

#UPDATE: The United States will require negative Covid tests from all air travelers from China, saying Beijing is not sharing enough information about the surge in coronavirus cases there, according to health officials Wednesday. — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 28, 2022

BREAKING: The U.S. will impose mandatory COVID tests on travelers from China….. Imagine if Trump made this call. He would have been called xenophobic, racist, bigoted etc. — CaitlinSinclairTV (@CSinclairtv) December 28, 2022

Well isn’t that an interesting turn of events?

I distinctly remember…. oh, never mind. This is entirely too much hypocrisy for one day. https://t.co/uQJmUMsTcj — Brittany (@bccover) December 28, 2022

Yeah, when then-President Trump instituted travel bans from China, candidate Joe Biden slammed him as xenophobic:

FLASHBACK: On the day President Trump announces his China travel ban in February 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, Joe Biden said that it was "hysterical xenophobia." https://t.co/TxzxTRygjs pic.twitter.com/1BH4CWyhMb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 28, 2022

This from Biden in March of 2020 certainly aged interestingly:

Stop the xenophobic fear-mongering. Be honest. Take responsibility. Do your job. https://t.co/nQ5aLVrpyb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2020

Not unlike the definition of “vaccine,” maybe this administration is also going to have to change the definition of “xenophobia.”

Literally xenophobia. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 28, 2022

Maybe when the new year starts and the White House briefings get back into swing somebody can ask Karine Jean-Pierre about all this.

***

Related:

Scandal: President Trump refers to COVID-19 as a ‘foreign virus,’ CNN declares xenophobia

‘ALWAYS the hypocrisy’: Joe Biden steps on a year-old ‘xenophobia’ rake while rolling out travel ban announcement

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!