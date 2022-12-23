The January 6th Committee has released its final report:

The report is 845 pages long, and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie couldn’t help but notice a glaring omission:

The one person on film telling people to go into the Capitol (multiple times) disappears from FBI list and is not even mentioned in the 845 page final report. https://t.co/ozUv7hJYxy

Is anybody surprised?

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said the Epps transcript would be made available “at some time”:

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will eventually release a transcript of its scheduled Friday interview with Ray Epps, a man at the center of federal riot provocation theories.

“We will” release the transcript of the interview with Epps, Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told the Washington Examiner Thursday. “But you know, there’s a review process that goes with every deposition.”

“He has to have an opportunity to review it, say, ‘This is what I said,’” Thompson said. “At some point, it will be made available. I just can’t tell you when.”

Epps previously spoke to the committee “several weeks ago,” Thompson previously told the Washington Examiner. Epps’s lawyer John Blischak told Politico that the meeting was a precursor for Friday’s transcribed interview.

Epps, an Arizona resident, former Marine, and previously a member of the far-right Oath Keepers, was seen in videos encouraging people on Jan. 5 to go into the Capitol and was at the site of an early perimeter fence breach on Jan. 6. He was put on an FBI list of the most wanted Capitol rioters but was removed from the list without explanation. And Epps wasn’t being arrested.