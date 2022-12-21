Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenzkyy will be in Washington, DC today to meet with President Biden and other government officials, and tonight he’ll address Congress:

Zelensky’s day in Washington

2p – Meets Biden

230p – Bilateral meeting with Biden

430p – Presser with Biden

6:15p – Pelosi meeting

730p – addressing joint meeting of Congress — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 21, 2022

The White House’s POTUS account was rolling out the red carpet before Zelenskyy even landed in DC:

I hope you’re having a good flight, Volodymyr. I’m thrilled to have you here. Much to discuss. https://t.co/SsRdsAnSDb — President Biden (@POTUS) December 21, 2022

The Biden White House and Congress are expected to give Ukraine tens of billions of dollars worth of additional aide, but Byron York spotted a reason to believe that Zelenskyy might let the U.S. know that’s not going to cut it:

Zelensky is apparently prepared to tell Congress that whatever the US has given Ukraine — $45 billion in new aid now under consideration — it is not enough. From @AP: https://t.co/kbyyqF5t5X pic.twitter.com/5BkSu9Dsaj — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2022

Via the Associated Press:

On Tuesday, he made a daring and dangerous trip to what he called the hottest spot on the 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) front line, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s contested Donetsk province. In a video released by his office from the Bakhmut visit, Zelenskyy was handed a Ukrainian flag and alluded to delivering it to U.S. leaders. “The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on,” Zelenskyy said in the video. “We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army. Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the president of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint — it is not enough.”

Will Zelenskyy stand before Congress tonight and tell the U.S. to stop being so cheap? Stay tuned.

so this is what pisses me off – the american taxpayer has been funding ukraine *more than europe* and then zelensky is ungrateful in saying it’s not enough. part of the anger over ukraine spending is partially zelensky’s behavior and the massive amounts we are sending. https://t.co/alLXSswNsc — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) December 21, 2022

What is the end goal of all of this? Is it even possible to completely expel Russia from the country? If not, why do we keep funding it? https://t.co/IJIsjLlcSO — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 21, 2022

“Keep the money flowing with very little oversight of where it goes” seems to be the main goal at this point.

Not enough? How about not one more red cent? pic.twitter.com/B2pDP7pMSA — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) December 21, 2022

Funny thing is, this is the same response that everyone who gets handouts from US govt has.

Always gimme gimme, like a spoiled child. — Andrew (@FinanceTX) December 21, 2022

If there’s any complaint about all the aide the U.S. has given to Ukraine perhaps a follow-up offer should be “nothing.”

