It’s clear that, when it comes to a great many issues, the Biden White House and congressional Democrats would prefer it if we would believe their claims over our lying eyes (and drained wallets). That includes the Left’s visions for a “clean energy” utopia. And don’t even dare claim it’s too expensive.

Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois would just like us to realize that these energy sources are “cheap,” if only the rubes who can’t afford all the cheapness would understand that:

.@RepCasten: "Clean energy is cheap energy. […] Once you understand that it's cheap, it's about creating the incentives that allow everybody to access cheaper energy sources, like solar, like electric vehicles, like geothermal, like heat pumps." pic.twitter.com/ClUSLIluPj — The Hill (@thehill) December 14, 2022

That “cheap energy” is so “cheap” the government has to provide massive subsidies to try and get people to go in that direction and most still can’t afford it.

Data please, constable — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2022

Obviously the congressman’s info came directly from the ever-reliable “Department of Claims We Pulled Out of Our Rear Ends.”

Solar panels are so cheap that when the Secretary of Energy was asked what people should do if they can’t afford them, she recommended taking out a line of credit. https://t.co/xz8zkvxvv7 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) December 14, 2022

I’m not kidding. She said moderate income households can finance solar panels if they can’t afford them right now. These people are out of touch with reality. pic.twitter.com/prSTIkXxWE — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) December 14, 2022

The Dems are being disingenuous again? Say it ain’t so!

https://t.co/QrLZRXIV3g this is a good summary. Just don't add the cost of required dispatchable power sources and battery capacity to the cost and it looks cheaper! — The Worst (@Rhejde) December 14, 2022

It’s so “cheap” that billions and billions of dollars in subsidies are deemed necessary.

It's not cheap if it has to be incentivized. — Zathras, not The One (@bmooyaso) December 14, 2022

Biden “climate czar” John Kerry says that “cheap energy” would in fact cost trillions and trillions of dollars to get the whole world on board with the Left’s “green” utopia:

John Kerry says he wants the U.S. to spend trillions of dollars to transition the economies of countries all over the world to green energy. pic.twitter.com/Oa4v5dyMsv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 31, 2022

But it’s “cheap,” or something.

