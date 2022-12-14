It’s clear that, when it comes to a great many issues, the Biden White House and congressional Democrats would prefer it if we would believe their claims over our lying eyes (and drained wallets). That includes the Left’s visions for a “clean energy” utopia. And don’t even dare claim it’s too expensive.

Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois would just like us to realize that these energy sources are “cheap,” if only the rubes who can’t afford all the cheapness would understand that:

That “cheap energy” is so “cheap” the government has to provide massive subsidies to try and get people to go in that direction and most still can’t afford it.

Obviously the congressman’s info came directly from the ever-reliable “Department of Claims We Pulled Out of Our Rear Ends.”

The Dems are being disingenuous again? Say it ain’t so!

It’s so “cheap” that billions and billions of dollars in subsidies are deemed necessary.

Biden “climate czar” John Kerry says that “cheap energy” would in fact cost trillions and trillions of dollars to get the whole world on board with the Left’s “green” utopia:

But it’s “cheap,” or something.

