Michael Avenatti, former media darling due to his anti-Trump positions, won’t be appearing on CNN again any time soon:
Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison for obstruction and embezzling millions of dollars from his clients. https://t.co/gsn3bx3TNb
— CNN (@CNN) December 5, 2022
From CNN:
Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison for embezzling millions of dollars from four of his clients and obstruction.
Avenatti pleaded guilty earlier this year to four counts of wire fraud for each client he stole from and one count of endeavoring to obstruct the administration of the Internal Revenue Code. Prosecutors said he obstructed the IRS’ effort to collect $5 million in unpaid payroll taxes for Tully’s Coffee.
The sentence handed down Monday by federal district Judge James Selna will begin after Avenatti completes a five-year prison term he’s currently serving after being convicted in two separate trials in New York.
Wow, it seems like only yesterday that…
Somehow it just got even more awkward for CNN.
Man he was CNN’s choice for president in 2020.
— Harley Kesselman (@harleykesselman) December 5, 2022
Remember when CNN had the biggest crush on this guy? https://t.co/4Fn5OWwfQp pic.twitter.com/Tsy8AIs5wA
— 🇨🇦 Matt Watson 💚 🇺🇦 (@at0mat) December 5, 2022
He was praised by CNN
— Paul (@paul_lonon) December 5, 2022
OMG it just doesn't get any better…https://t.co/cSqPei09si
— MaxxFoxx (@MaximillianFoxx) December 5, 2022
I think you mean Future Presidential Candidate Michael Avenetti.https://t.co/dJC7mY3MhU https://t.co/xY8oKxUSGk
— Slim pickings (@independent_14) December 5, 2022
Now Avenatti’s going to jail and Stelter and Cillizza are no longer at CNN. Life comes at you fast!
***
Related:
Glenn Greenwald takes a stroll down memory lane with reminders about media’s love affair with Michael Avenatti
Mary Katharine Ham & Chuck Ross give Michael Avenatti’s former media superfans a fresh and much deserved smackdown
***
Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.