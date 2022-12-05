Michael Avenatti, former media darling due to his anti-Trump positions, won’t be appearing on CNN again any time soon:

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison for embezzling millions of dollars from four of his clients and obstruction.

Avenatti pleaded guilty earlier this year to four counts of wire fraud for each client he stole from and one count of endeavoring to obstruct the administration of the Internal Revenue Code. Prosecutors said he obstructed the IRS’ effort to collect $5 million in unpaid payroll taxes for Tully’s Coffee.

The sentence handed down Monday by federal district Judge James Selna will begin after Avenatti completes a five-year prison term he’s currently serving after being convicted in two separate trials in New York.

Wow, it seems like only yesterday that…

Somehow it just got even more awkward for CNN.

Now Avenatti’s going to jail and Stelter and Cillizza are no longer at CNN. Life comes at you fast!

