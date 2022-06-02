Former anti-Trump media darling Michael Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison today:

From Politico:

Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for cheating client Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame, of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds.

The California lawyer, currently incarcerated, learned his fate in Manhattan federal court, where Judge Jesse M. Furman said the sentence will mean that Avenatti will spend another 2 1/2 years in prison on top of the 2 1/2 years he is already serving after another fraud conviction.

Mary Katharine Ham remembers how many in the media carried Avenatti on their shoulders and an anti-Trump savior of sorts:

But hey, at least Brian Stelter was correct… sort of. Chuck Ross had this to add:

LOL! Perfect.

Back to Avenatti…

Oh, we sure do!

Have any of these people apologized for the person they promoted all in the name of “Orange Man Bad”?

***

