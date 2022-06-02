Former anti-Trump media darling Michael Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison today:

Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 4 years in prison for cheating client Stormy Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds https://t.co/5fr8almEGD — POLITICO (@politico) June 2, 2022

From Politico:

Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for cheating client Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame, of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds. The California lawyer, currently incarcerated, learned his fate in Manhattan federal court, where Judge Jesse M. Furman said the sentence will mean that Avenatti will spend another 2 1/2 years in prison on top of the 2 1/2 years he is already serving after another fraud conviction.

Mary Katharine Ham remembers how many in the media carried Avenatti on their shoulders and an anti-Trump savior of sorts:

If you believed this obviously polished and upstanding dude and thought he was a real up-and-coming star and avatar of truth, there is nothing wrong with your judgment. https://t.co/YNibEnSDa5 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 2, 2022

Lessons in putting a bunch of unwarranted trust in someone just bc he’s an antagonist to another person you don’t like. These lessons probably won’t be learned. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 2, 2022

But hey, at least Brian Stelter was correct… sort of. Chuck Ross had this to add:

LOL! Perfect.

Brilliant. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 2, 2022

Back to Avenatti…

Remember when CNN and MSNBC called him 'presidential'? https://t.co/2DDNUZxZAc — BeeDee (@peopleRfrauds) June 2, 2022

Oh, we sure do!

Have any of these people apologized for the person they promoted all in the name of “Orange Man Bad”?

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald takes a stroll down memory lane with reminders about media’s love affair with Michael Avenatti

Drew Holden’s mega-thread on Avenatti coverage casts shame on ‘media bias gone awry’

Recommended Twitchy Video