Under previous Twitter ownership, claims about things that were even factual often earned “misinformation” flags (or even culminated in the account being suspended or banned). However, back then egregious lies from the Left would rarely suffer a similar fate. That is, until now.

The White House has been making a claim about how many jobs have been “created” since Biden took office, and it’s always been begging for a fact check. That day finally came:

Twitter fact-checks Biden again pic.twitter.com/7xlEZwYhts — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 4, 2022

The lies that come from this administration can be doozies, but this is probably the most disingenuous one and it deserves to be flagged:

We’re building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out by creating more jobs than any Administration in history at this point in a presidency. pic.twitter.com/BPGZapSKTM — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

Of course the WH hopes nobody knows the difference between jobs created and jobs restored. This now appears below the @POTUS tweet:

The Biden White House will no doubt remain undaunted when it comes to repeating this lie.

Bahahaha.. the fact checking is finally legit!!! 👊🏻 https://t.co/lwbC1hs0Wl — Cauri on Fire (@cauri_on_fire) December 5, 2022



Have any of the people in the mainstream media who fancy themselves “fact-checkers” even looked into this one, or are they too busy looking into the things Trump says?

