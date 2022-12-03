The Biden White House seems to actually believe they’ve brought about the best economy in decades (if not more), and it shows:

You hired me to get things done – I hope I'm making you proud. pic.twitter.com/jkHzBK5UPI — President Biden (@POTUS) December 3, 2022

Pass the popcorn:

I feel like he’s asking to get ratio’d… https://t.co/crLDiwy049 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 3, 2022

Asking for a ratio, and getting it!

This is better than an SNL skit. — American Mama 🇺🇸 (@italinquen) December 3, 2022

This administration’s penchant for unintentional humor is unmatched.

Imagine being the person whose idea it was to tweet this… yikes — Alex Spencer (@AlexSpencerUSA) December 3, 2022

Apparently the economic weather inside the bubble remains pleasant.

I never hired you but at least you’re not making me proud either — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 3, 2022

Many of the people who get paid to say what a great president Biden is showed up in the replies, but in the real world things are a little different.

And when does the “inflation reduction” part of the Inflation Reduction Act kick in?

You’ve destroyed our energy sector and destroyed our economy. You’re the worst pResident in U.S. history. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 3, 2022

Our wallets aren’t proud that’s for damn sure. — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) December 3, 2022

Next up the White House will be bragging about how they brought down financial obesity rates and now our bank accounts are lighter and healthier.

If you mean destroying my 401(k), making me contemplate selling a kidney on the black market every time I go to the gas station or grocery store, and having people reference your commentary when calling me a racist, then yes, you are doing great! — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 3, 2022

Hey, everybody’s got a different definition of “great,” right?

Is this a joke 😂😂😂 https://t.co/qiCRiaN8D4 — Cynthia Sanchez M. (@CMategra1) December 3, 2022

It is a joke except whoever tweeted that from the POTUS account isn’t in on it apparently.

