Earlier today President Biden was asked if he planned to go to Georgia and campaign for Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock. The answer? Yes and no:

Q: "Why aren't you going to Georgia to help Sen. Warnock?" BIDEN: "I'm going to Georgia today to help Sen. Warren! Not to Georgia, I'm gonna help Sen. Warren (unintelligible)." pic.twitter.com/qI9WhXcHzq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 2, 2022

As it turns out, Biden will campaign for Warnock, but he’ll be doing it from Massachusetts:

To help Democrats win their 51st Senate seat in a Georgia runoff election, President Joe Biden is headed north — to Massachusetts. Biden aims to aid Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign from afar with appearances at a Boston phonebank and fundraiser. https://t.co/BmOalM9wwA — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) December 2, 2022

“Aides said that the Boston trip was requested by Warnock’s campaign, and that Biden obliged, reflecting his promise to go wherever Democratic candidates wanted him in 2022.” — Ebon (@LeBeauJauneRoi) December 2, 2022

According to the Associated Press, this is part of the White House’s “support from a distance” strategy (translation: Biden’s toxic in many areas):

To help Democrats win their 51st Senate seat in a Georgia runoff election, President Joe Biden is headed to … Massachusetts? Days before polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Georgia. Instead he’ll aim to help Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign from afar with appearances Friday at a Boston phone bank and fundraiser. They mark the culmination of Biden’s support-from-a-distance strategy that he employed throughout the midterms and that his aides credit with helping his party beat expectations in key races.

Biden’s approval in Georgia is about 40 percent so obviously the Warnock campaign took a hard pass on any offers for Biden to visit in person.

"To best help ally, Biden to hide in different faraway state" pretty much says it all. — Razor (@hale_razor) December 2, 2022

Nothing says presidential toxicity like “we welcome you to campaign for our candidate, but please do it from about a thousand miles away.”

***

Related:

Wow, THIS seems DAMNING: Warnock’s campaign calls TN resident Dom Lucre to vote for him in GA (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!