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Media Double Standard: Gerstein's Jackson Love Letter Ignores Dem Court-Packing, Impeachment Calls

justmindy
justmindy | 10:35 AM on May 13, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Josh Gerstein of Politico wrote a glowing article of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and her pleas to 'stop the attack on the judiciary'.

She says this, of course, after writing scathing criticisms of other justices in her recent dissents.

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When seeking out examples of attacks on the court, however, Gerstein only found attacks by Trump and didn't mention any of the recent Democrat criticisms. 

How odd!

Jackson did not mention any specific attacks on the judiciary, although since the Supreme Court struck down a key aspect of President Donald Trump’s tariff policy earlier this year, Trump has unleashed an unusually caustic series of attacks on the three members of the court’s conservative majority who joined the liberal justices in the 6-3 ruling.  
Trump has also called for the impeachment of district court judges who have ruled against the administration on other issues, like deporting alleged gang members to a notorious anti-terrorism prison in El Salvador without due process. Those calls prompted Chief Justice John Roberts to declare publicly that he believes that judges should not face impeachment due to disagreement with their rulings.

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No word about the Democrats lately calling for packing the court, impeaching justices like Thomas and Alito, or fully throwing out all of Virginia state government. So baffling.

Charles Cooke is having none of it.

It's almost like the liberal justices love Josh for some reason.

It's basically fan fiction, at this point.

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The double standard is staggering.

He's just not that cute.

Let's be honest. 

Particularly if said stories make a Democrat look bad.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

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