Media Double Standard: Gerstein's Jackson Love Letter Ignores Dem Court-Packing, Impeachment Calls

Josh Gerstein of Politico wrote a glowing article of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and her pleas to 'stop the attack on the judiciary'.

She says this, of course, after writing scathing criticisms of other justices in her recent dissents.

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When seeking out examples of attacks on the court, however, Gerstein only found attacks by Trump and didn't mention any of the recent Democrat criticisms.

How odd!

NEW: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson calls on Americans to stand up to attacks on the judiciary, says courts can't be 'beholden to the political branches...or to people'https://t.co/Q6gH4bnwCL — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) May 13, 2026

Jackson did not mention any specific attacks on the judiciary, although since the Supreme Court struck down a key aspect of President Donald Trump’s tariff policy earlier this year, Trump has unleashed an unusually caustic series of attacks on the three members of the court’s conservative majority who joined the liberal justices in the 6-3 ruling.

Trump has also called for the impeachment of district court judges who have ruled against the administration on other issues, like deporting alleged gang members to a notorious anti-terrorism prison in El Salvador without due process. Those calls prompted Chief Justice John Roberts to declare publicly that he believes that judges should not face impeachment due to disagreement with their rulings.

No word about the Democrats lately calling for packing the court, impeaching justices like Thomas and Alito, or fully throwing out all of Virginia state government. So baffling.

Politico's @joshgerstein wrote a whole piece about attacks on the Supreme Court—and broader judiciary—and, when searching for examples, managed to miss every single thing that was said by Democrats over the last week. Only Trump made it in. Incredible. https://t.co/Gb9G6dMm7x — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 13, 2026

Charles Cooke is having none of it.

The same journalist who was handed the Dobbs leak? No way. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2026

It's almost like the liberal justices love Josh for some reason.

I imagine Marc Elias calling for the abolition of the entire Virginia government wasn’t newsworthy enough for them. — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) May 13, 2026

Politico is a fan magazine, produced by and for Democrats. — Dave Murphy (@dmurphy910) May 13, 2026

It's basically fan fiction, at this point.

This is much like the coverage of political violence. Somehow the journalists miss every single post by a leftist calling for it, even though others manage to share them on X. — Minam the Dwarf (@MinamtheD) May 13, 2026

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The double standard is staggering.

Josh Gerstein is Elena Kagan’s simpering little personal lap dog. pic.twitter.com/QvkdlSrSkl — No One (@brbrjmsbrnts) May 13, 2026

He's just not that cute.

You overlooked a basic journalistic principle: it's only bad when Republicans do it. — James Costopoulos (@JamesCostopoul1) May 13, 2026

Which means the article was actually written by someone at the DNC and handed to Gerstein via email. https://t.co/Wbq2WsYLe8 — RBe (@RBPundit) May 13, 2026

Let's be honest.

Journalist miss stories, Stephen. Happens all the time. pic.twitter.com/crnFwoffa0 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 13, 2026

Particularly if said stories make a Democrat look bad.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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