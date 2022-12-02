Earlier this week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre started pushing a new narrative on gas prices:

As you know, President Biden committed to doing everything within his power to address Putin’s price hike at the pump. Today, gas prices have returned to the levels they were prior to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As the chart behind me shows, the national average is $3.55 per gallon down over $1.45 per gallon from the June peak. The most common price is $2.99 per gallon. That’s saving American families with two cars about $160 per month, on average.

And with that, the new talking points dropped and the White House knew they could count on the media to dutifully run with it. Just a couple of examples:

Prices at the pump continue to plunge, dropping the US average for gasoline below where it was when Russia invaded Ukraine. https://t.co/USY6WowTGi — CNN (@CNN) December 1, 2022

The average cost of a gallon of gas in the U.S. ($3.47) has dropped below the price it was before Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, according to AAA. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 2, 2022

New assignment for the media (which will be ignored): Now do where gas was (and inflation for that matter) when Joe Biden took office in January of 2021:

Great, now we can talk about how much gas went up before Russia invaded and after Biden took office. https://t.co/huX8USD14O — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 2, 2022

So is that the new standard. Before Ukraine after Bidens policies had forced prices up almost 2 dollars. and oil went to 100 a barrel so Putin had the money. Gas was under 2.50 here when Trump left office. Its near 4.10 now. ITS WINTER PRICES ARE SUPPOSED TO DROP — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) December 2, 2022

At least we’re getting past “Putin’s price hikes,” at least as far as the price of gas is concerned.

What was it in January 2021? — Yonkaholic (@ZonkedAll) December 2, 2022

Next up Dems will be blaming the GOP House majority for all problems in the country, and these same media outlets will also carry a lot of that water.

