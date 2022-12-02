Earlier this week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre started pushing a new narrative on gas prices:

As you know, President Biden committed to doing everything within his power to address Putin’s price hike at the pump.

Today, gas prices have returned to the levels they were prior to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As the chart behind me shows, the national average is $3.55 per gallon down over $1.45 per gallon from the June peak. The most common price is $2.99 per gallon. That’s saving American families with two cars about $160 per month, on average.

And with that, the new talking points dropped and the White House knew they could count on the media to dutifully run with it. Just a couple of examples:

New assignment for the media (which will be ignored): Now do where gas was (and inflation for that matter) when Joe Biden took office in January of 2021:

At least we’re getting past “Putin’s price hikes,” at least as far as the price of gas is concerned.

Next up Dems will be blaming the GOP House majority for all problems in the country, and these same media outlets will also carry a lot of that water.

