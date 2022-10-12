Politico Europe has put together their inaugural “annual ranking of the 28 power players behind Europe’s green agenda,” and guess who’s earned the top spot:

It took a war criminal to speed up Europe’s green revolution. Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has forced Europe to finally break its fossil fuel addiction. For this reason, he has topped our inaugural #POLITICOGreen28 list. Read more here: https://t.co/JRDcxqQTG7 pic.twitter.com/3AuZDs8RVn — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) October 12, 2022

By launching a bloody invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has done more than almost any other single human being to speed up the end of the fossil fuel era. https://t.co/31dUjP3OF6 — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) October 12, 2022

If Politico Europe has got any sense whatsoever, they’ll delete those tweets.

Good thing we’ve got the sense to get screenshots:

Wooooooow.

Well, that's one way of looking at it https://t.co/k1JVRoKU0y — Matthew Walther (@matthewwalther) October 12, 2022

is this satire? — chad, patron saint of chaos (@endofanerajc) October 12, 2022

We wish. Oh Lord, how we wish.

Alas:

Putin’s influence on Europe’s green agenda in 2022 is inarguable. Every decision on investment, research and policy is now being filtered through the lens of energy as a matter of European security. This has broadened the political coalition for green energy. Politicians who considered the safety of the climate a softer imperative than the economy or military can now embrace a heat pump as if it were a howitzer. In the days after the invasion, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner — a free market liberal who is no great friend of the climate agenda — declared renewable energy to be “the energy of freedom.” While Ukrainians are the primary victims of the war, Europeans have been hit hard by Putin’s weaponization of energy. But the consequences mean an EU that becomes greener, faster, than before Russian troops marched across the Ukrainian border. That impact will be more than a footnote in the history of the war.

You know, Politico Europe, you guys don’t have to do this.

If ever there was a time when that @dril tweet was applicable, this is it.

"Impact" is one hell of a euphemism. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 12, 2022

So is “green revolution,” for that matter.

These people are insane. https://t.co/cknOVa7n6J — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 12, 2022

That’s really the nicest thing we can say about them.

what the actual f*ck is wrong with you https://t.co/z3xp9X14ws — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) October 12, 2022

When you’re so deep into the climate cult that you’re willing to overlook the blood on a tyrant’s hands, it might be time to seek some help.

Next up from Politico Europe?

Looking forward to @POLITICOEurope’s public health award to the Wuhan Institute for Virology for the global uptick in hand washing. pic.twitter.com/p6E4TYC33J — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) October 12, 2022

***

