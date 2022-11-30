At the G20 Summit, Klaus Schwab made it clear that he believes there should be a “great restructuring of our world”:

So far it appears that part of the “great restructuring” does not include super-rich “great reset” proponents not staying at five-star hotels, because Schwab was spotted at the DC Waldorf while definitely not planning to dine on an insect dinner in order to save the planet:

Sure looks like that:

Hmm… that brings up a good question:

Trending

Does anybody have a guess?

Well of course.

Yeah, that’s a real problem apparently.

This could be something:

Coincidentally enough Macron was in Washington, DC on Wednesday:

***

Related:

Gov. DeSantis makes it VERY clear what’ll happen to ‘Great Reset’ policies if they reach Fla.

‘NO ONE is allowed to question it’ … John Hayward’s thread on the ‘Great Reset’ starting with open borders a terrifying must-read

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DCGreat ResetKlaus schwabNew World OrderWashington