So far it appears that part of the “great restructuring” does not include super-rich “great reset” proponents not staying at five-star hotels, because Schwab was spotted at the DC Waldorf while definitely not planning to dine on an insect dinner in order to save the planet:
Is Klaus Schwab visiting DC right now?
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 30, 2022
Sure looks like that:
SPOTTED: A friend of mine was at the Waldorf Astoria in DC (formerly the Trump Hotel) and sent me this picture of Klaus Schwab sitting in the lobby lmfao. pic.twitter.com/OuY2GpsRIO
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 30, 2022
Hmm… that brings up a good question:
I wonder what he is doing in DC? Who is he meeting with?
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 30, 2022
Does anybody have a guess?
Working on zee plan to bring zee world stability
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 30, 2022
Well of course.
Gotta do something about freedom of speech.
— Doesn’t Matter (@texfamilydoc) November 30, 2022
Yeah, that’s a real problem apparently.
This is like The Ring where in 7 days your friend will own nothing and be happy
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 30, 2022
Hakeem Jeffries?
— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 30, 2022
Prbly meeting with his assets in the White House https://t.co/qV37l7S8Mj
— 🇺🇸Carson Krow 🇺🇸 (@carsonkrow) November 30, 2022
Bond villain straight up stops over in our nation’s capital to shop for congressmen. And we allow it. https://t.co/DbG5OfYQ4w
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 30, 2022
The grasshopper farming lobby.
— Danny Hudson (@FinEssentials) November 30, 2022
This could be something:
Guess who's invited to dinner?
State Dinner with Macron, that is. https://t.co/EWnZDd0Wen
— Jellenne🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) November 30, 2022
Coincidentally enough Macron was in Washington, DC on Wednesday:
French President #Macron has arrived in Washington DC for his State visit. He’ll be meeting w/ Biden 3 times (private dinner, bilat & state dinner) during his stay. #F24 pic.twitter.com/A3ensY7tDe
— Kethevane Gorjestani (@ketgorjestani) November 30, 2022
