At the G20 Summit, Klaus Schwab made it clear that he believes there should be a “great restructuring of our world”:

Unelected Klaus Schwab at the G20 summit: Said we need a "deep systemic restructuring of our world…and the world will look differently after we have gone through this transition process" They aren't even hiding it anymore. It's The Great Reset. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 17, 2022

So far it appears that part of the “great restructuring” does not include super-rich “great reset” proponents not staying at five-star hotels, because Schwab was spotted at the DC Waldorf while definitely not planning to dine on an insect dinner in order to save the planet:

Is Klaus Schwab visiting DC right now? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 30, 2022

Sure looks like that:

SPOTTED: A friend of mine was at the Waldorf Astoria in DC (formerly the Trump Hotel) and sent me this picture of Klaus Schwab sitting in the lobby lmfao. pic.twitter.com/OuY2GpsRIO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 30, 2022

Hmm… that brings up a good question:

I wonder what he is doing in DC? Who is he meeting with? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 30, 2022

Does anybody have a guess?

Working on zee plan to bring zee world stability — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 30, 2022

Well of course.

Gotta do something about freedom of speech. — Doesn’t Matter (@texfamilydoc) November 30, 2022

Yeah, that’s a real problem apparently.

This is like The Ring where in 7 days your friend will own nothing and be happy — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 30, 2022

Hakeem Jeffries? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 30, 2022

Prbly meeting with his assets in the White House https://t.co/qV37l7S8Mj — 🇺🇸Carson Krow 🇺🇸 (@carsonkrow) November 30, 2022

Bond villain straight up stops over in our nation’s capital to shop for congressmen. And we allow it. https://t.co/DbG5OfYQ4w — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 30, 2022

The grasshopper farming lobby. — Danny Hudson (@FinEssentials) November 30, 2022

This could be something:

Guess who's invited to dinner?

State Dinner with Macron, that is. https://t.co/EWnZDd0Wen — Jellenne🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) November 30, 2022

Coincidentally enough Macron was in Washington, DC on Wednesday:

French President #Macron has arrived in Washington DC for his State visit. He’ll be meeting w/ Biden 3 times (private dinner, bilat & state dinner) during his stay. #F24 pic.twitter.com/A3ensY7tDe — Kethevane Gorjestani (@ketgorjestani) November 30, 2022

***

