A couple of days ago Apple CEO Tim Cook threatened to remove Twitter from the app store, and Elon Musk responded this way:

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

As Grabien News founder Tom Elliott reminded us with a video, maybe China should have bought Twitter so their place at Apple’s app store would have never been in doubt:

Flashback!@Apple’s @tim_cook in 2017: “China has done an unbelievable job of lifting people out of poverty … far beyond what any country has done… we should all applaud that … And the environmental leadership today, is very clear & it aligns completely with Apple's values” pic.twitter.com/F1TW9PLVjU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 30, 2022

Well, there it is.

"[China] aligns completely with Apple's values" — weird I've never heard him say that about American values like free speech https://t.co/M2JabLObFy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 30, 2022

Video from 2017 of Apple's CEO, Tim Cook: "China has done an unbelievable job of lifting people out of poverty. They've done an incredible job and far beyond what any country has done…and we should all applaud that and we should all feel good about it." — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) November 30, 2022

Apple Ceo Tim Cook praised China's climate policies: "And the environmental leadership today, is very clear and it aligns completely with Apple's values…I mean they're very fixated on doing the right things to avert climate change." — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) November 30, 2022

Maybe a journalist can get an updated take on China from Cook.

That aged like milk on a summer sidewalk — Ryan the millennial Dad (checkmark) (@patriotic_giant) November 30, 2022

Yeah, even the United Nations and others don’t buy that one (via WaPo):

“The facts are clear: China is the largest emitter in the world now,” said Li Shuo, a senior policy adviser at Greenpeace East Asia. “So it is a very valid question to talk about growing responsibility from China on the international stage.” The question is a politically sensitive one. Beijing policymakers bristle at the suggestion that China should be considered a developed nation, pointing to pockets of extreme poverty that persist across the country. They also highlight the obligations of the United States, which has pumped more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than any other nation in history, even as China surpasses America in terms of annual carbon dioxide emissions.

China’s “environmental leadership completely aligns with Apple’s values.”

Well alrighty then.

***

Related:

DeSantis calls down the THUNDER on Apple for threatening Elon Musk over free speech (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!