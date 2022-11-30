A couple of days ago Apple CEO Tim Cook threatened to remove Twitter from the app store, and Elon Musk responded this way:

As Grabien News founder Tom Elliott reminded us with a video, maybe China should have bought Twitter so their place at Apple’s app store would have never been in doubt:

Well, there it is.

Maybe a journalist can get an updated take on China from Cook.

Yeah, even the United Nations and others don’t buy that one (via WaPo):

“The facts are clear: China is the largest emitter in the world now,” said Li Shuo, a senior policy adviser at Greenpeace East Asia. “So it is a very valid question to talk about growing responsibility from China on the international stage.”

The question is a politically sensitive one. Beijing policymakers bristle at the suggestion that China should be considered a developed nation, pointing to pockets of extreme poverty that persist across the country. They also highlight the obligations of the United States, which has pumped more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than any other nation in history, even as China surpasses America in terms of annual carbon dioxide emissions.

China’s “environmental leadership completely aligns with Apple’s values.”

Well alrighty then.

