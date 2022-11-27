As a U.S. senator, Chris Murphy was sworn into office by pledging to protect and defend the Constitution… except for a certain part. Murphy obviously has a problem with “Second Amendment sanctuaries” (sanctuaries for illegal aliens are perfectly acceptable):

Opponents of new gun laws say we should just enforce the laws we have. But many counties have declared themselves “2nd Amendment Sanctuaries”, where gun laws aren’t enforced. On @CNN this morning I talked about the need for Congress to take action on this crisis. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 27, 2022

One idea to prevent the spread of “2nd Amendment Sanctuary” counties is to require counties to certify that they enforce state and federal gun laws in order to be eligible for DOJ Bryne grants. Shouldn’t be controversial. Just require counties to enforce existing law. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 27, 2022

Giving up your constitutional rights shouldn’t be controversial, says a U.S. senator who swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. Here’s the video:

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy says "we have to have a conversation about whether we can continue to fund law enforcement" in counties and states which have declared themselves "Second Amendment sanctuaries." pic.twitter.com/TxFbuAulDa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2022

Yeah, Murphy isn’t really thinking this one through…

Own the cons by defunding the ATF in red states? 😂 — Jon Lech Johansen (@jonlech) November 27, 2022

I support this innovative solution — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 27, 2022

Murphy should be careful what he asked for.

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy says "we have to have a conversation about whether we can continue to fund law enforcement" in counties and states which have declared themselves "Second Amendment sanctuaries” An absolutely reckless and insane statement!pic.twitter.com/e7fIGGe0Uo — Mom (@MSMCali) November 27, 2022

And isn’t it interesting that Murphy’s making funding threats to “Second Amendment sanctuaries” when most of the mass shootings and daily killings take place in blue cities and other areas that have strict gun control laws as well as “gun free zone” areas?

Your first mistake is counting on government or police for protection — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 27, 2022

As usual, Murphy’s not making the point he thinks, and might even be helping to sell more guns in the process.

Every county and state in America is a Second Amendment sanctuary. That’s how the Bill of Rights works. https://t.co/IUnE9MttMt — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) November 27, 2022

Don’t confuse Murphy with pesky facts!

***

Related:

Dem Sen. Chris Murphy’s denial that ‘the left is attacking family identity’ gets torpedoed with reality checks

Poland. Dude, this a JOKE? Chris Murphy finds out the hard way Americans overwhelmingly blame Dems (especially Biden!) for inflation

Sen. Chris Murphy says new Uvalde video shows that ‘good guys with guns’ was a lie designed to sell more guns

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!