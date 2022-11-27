As a U.S. senator, Chris Murphy was sworn into office by pledging to protect and defend the Constitution… except for a certain part. Murphy obviously has a problem with “Second Amendment sanctuaries” (sanctuaries for illegal aliens are perfectly acceptable):

Giving up your constitutional rights shouldn’t be controversial, says a U.S. senator who swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. Here’s the video:

Yeah, Murphy isn’t really thinking this one through…

Murphy should be careful what he asked for.

And isn’t it interesting that Murphy’s making funding threats to “Second Amendment sanctuaries” when most of the mass shootings and daily killings take place in blue cities and other areas that have strict gun control laws as well as “gun free zone” areas?

As usual, Murphy’s not making the point he thinks, and might even be helping to sell more guns in the process.

Don’t confuse Murphy with pesky facts!

