The beginning of President Biden’s (joined by the first lady) call into NBC News during their parade coverage went about as well as you’d expect considering what’s been happening for the last nearly two years.

Watch: Joe and Jill Biden’s Awkward Call into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. pic.twitter.com/SEyOxSA7ZZ — Maine Republican Patriot Cory Reynolds (@RepublicanCoryR) November 24, 2022

NBC called the president during the Thanksgiving parade and there was 20 seconds of dead air with Joe trying to figure out how to use a phone 💀 pic.twitter.com/8KzFVmWitP — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) November 24, 2022

That sounded like quite a struggle to get that call started!

The producers of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade listening to Joe Biden's live phone call: pic.twitter.com/cvizQxyFwm — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) November 24, 2022

LOL.

He had it upside down….😆😂🤣 — T-Dawg – Pure Blood (@TDawg_pa) November 24, 2022

Ah, the phone call from Joe #Biden during the Macy's day parade went as splendidly well as every other public appearance he's made. pic.twitter.com/XX2sdBxdz9 — Your Friendly Neighborhood Bri (@naptownbri) November 24, 2022

The beginning of that call was reminiscent of the parents’ answering machine message in Meet the Fockers:

***

***

