The beginning of President Biden’s (joined by the first lady) call into NBC News during their parade coverage went about as well as you’d expect considering what’s been happening for the last nearly two years.

That sounded like quite a struggle to get that call started!

LOL.

The beginning of that call was reminiscent of the parents’ answering machine message in Meet the Fockers:

***

***

