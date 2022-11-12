Earlier this week but just after the midterm elections took place, a federal judge vacated President Biden’s “wave of the magic wand” attempt to wipe out a few hundred billion dollars worth of student loan debt:

A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated, delivering a victory to conservative opponents of the program. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump in Fort Worth, ruled in a lawsuit backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation on behalf of two borrowers. The debt relief plan had already been temporarily blocked by the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals while it considers a request by six Republican-led states to enjoin it while they appealed the dismissal of their own lawsuit.

The site to fill out an application for student load debt “cancellation” now says the following:

Here’s what you’ll see on the webpage for the Federal Student Loan Debt Relief application: pic.twitter.com/NhtlKcnfJI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 11, 2022

It’s too bad this administration can’t be honest about it, otherwise that would say something like this:

Should read, "Sorry we lied to you but thanks for the votes" https://t.co/ahEN6wqW0p — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 12, 2022

Bingo!

Or, “We regret to inform you about the Constitution.” — JT (@jltho) November 12, 2022

After the order was released Chuck Schumer called the judge “MAGA” because he’s a Trump appointee, but if this had been done for pro-Republican reasons it would have been done before the midterm elections.

