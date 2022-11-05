Yesterday President Biden made the following promise, and does this in any way seem ambiguous?

Biden saying that — and three days ahead of a midterm election no less — must have put the Dems further in a panic. Today the White House backpedal (the one they do every single time Biden accidentally says the quiet parts out loud) commenced.

Here are some tweets from Jean-Pierre’s long thread — we’ll spare you all of them. The bottom line here is that, yet again, the Biden White House wants you to believe that you never heard that thing that you clearly heard:

Oh, so Biden’s remarks were pro-coal, eh? Riiiight.

This one’s the most insulting:

Biden’s remarks were “twisted”? Please.

KJP’s thread went on but you get the gist. For some reason the adage “when you’re explaining you’re losing” comes to mind.

That’s one heckuva pivot!

Another pitiful backpedal from the White House, as usual.

Seriously.

