Yesterday President Biden made the following promise, and does this in any way seem ambiguous?

BIDEN ON COAL: "We're gonna be shutting these plants down all across America, and having wind and solar." pic.twitter.com/JXIZxDzvsu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 4, 2022

Biden saying that — and three days ahead of a midterm election no less — must have put the Dems further in a panic. Today the White House backpedal (the one they do every single time Biden accidentally says the quiet parts out loud) commenced.

Here are some tweets from Jean-Pierre’s long thread — we’ll spare you all of them. The bottom line here is that, yet again, the Biden White House wants you to believe that you never heard that thing that you clearly heard:

.@POTUS knows that the men and women of coal country built this nation: they powered its steel mills and factories, kept its homes and schools and offices warm. They made this the most productive and powerful nation on Earth. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 5, 2022

He came to the White House to end years of big words but little action to help the coal-producing parts of our country. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 5, 2022

Oh, so Biden’s remarks were pro-coal, eh? Riiiight.

Working closely with Senator Manchin, a tireless advocate for his state and the hard-working men and women who live there, President Biden has helped get this part of the country back to work: — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 5, 2022

The unemployment rate in West Virginia was 6.2% the last month before Joe Biden took office; now it is down to 4%. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 5, 2022

The President’s plans are already bringing new energy and manufacturing jobs to the region, and in the years ahead, will continue to create new jobs with projects like hydrogen energy generation. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 5, 2022

In fact, through the Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities, President Biden has already delivered more than $23 billion to energy communities across the country. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 5, 2022

This one’s the most insulting:

The President’s remarks yesterday have been twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he regrets it if anyone hearing these remarks took offense. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 5, 2022

Biden’s remarks were “twisted”? Please.

What part of "We're going to be shutting these plants down all across America" has been twisted? https://t.co/ATXWAEFL81 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) November 5, 2022

KJP’s thread went on but you get the gist. For some reason the adage “when you’re explaining you’re losing” comes to mind.

Yesterday, Joe Biden CELEBRATED coal workers losing their jobs. Biden’s staff now claims his words were “twisted” — but they weren’t. Biden has repeatedly called for ENDING the coal industry. 🧵 THREAD. pic.twitter.com/Z8DbxExQIV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2022

That’s one heckuva pivot!

Cleanup on aisle 46 ❗️🤣 https://t.co/HLwRgt1Cpz — Debbie 💕🇺🇸 (@AZgirl2018) November 5, 2022

Hahahaha I can just imagine her rolling her eyes when he said it and immediately trying to think of how to walk it all back. Congrats! You did a poor job. https://t.co/7tDsbbPxYF — Allison Kay (@ladyamer1can) November 5, 2022

Another pitiful backpedal from the White House, as usual.

The constant walk-backs must be exhausting 😱 https://t.co/7ye18aJ6mi — Stoked for Freedom (@STOKED4FREEDOMS) November 5, 2022

Seriously.

***

Related:

Sen. Joe Manchin gets self-awareness checked after blasting Biden’s promise to shut down coal plants

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!