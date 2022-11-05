Ever since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the White House’s account has been getting fact-checked (they even deleted a tweet after getting called out).

Perhaps Twitter started a trend because media outlets such as the New York Times and CNN are getting in on the sudden desire to fact-check Biden:

The Times is being kind by calling Biden’s lies “exaggerations or misstatements,” but it’s a start:

Hmm, has Biden worn out whatever usefulness he had for Dems and the media?

Rep. Massie was also among those who spotted CNN also exposing many Biden lies:

Did somebody at the DNC give fact-checkers the green light to finally shine a light on all the lies from Biden and the White House?

*Kamala Harris cackle*

If the Dems suffer a midterm shellacking as expected the formerly friendly media might be a bit more unfriendly toward Biden.

It sure looks like some Dems and the media could be starting to kick Biden under one of the buses that Kamala Harris loves so much.

