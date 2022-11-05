Ever since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the White House’s account has been getting fact-checked (they even deleted a tweet after getting called out).

Perhaps Twitter started a trend because media outlets such as the New York Times and CNN are getting in on the sudden desire to fact-check Biden:

I’m suspicious of NYT’s motivation for printing the truth about Biden. It’s out of character for them. Perhaps blaming him and his gaffs for the midterm results is the beginning of the left’s effort to replace him with a different nominee in 2024. https://t.co/MhPOuHvIQA — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 5, 2022

The Times is being kind by calling Biden’s lies “exaggerations or misstatements,” but it’s a start:

As the midterm elections near, President Biden has increasingly made exaggerations or misstatements about his influence on the U.S. economy and his policy record. https://t.co/AgL01bGnK5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 4, 2022

Hmm, has Biden worn out whatever usefulness he had for Dems and the media?

Rep. Massie was also among those who spotted CNN also exposing many Biden lies:

Adding this CNN fact check to the thread. Looks like a coordinated effort. Hat tip: @IUTruthtellers and @mindnotforrent https://t.co/rjhg6iMHK0 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 5, 2022

Gas prices weren’t over $5 when Biden took office. The Social Security hike isn’t a Biden achievement. The Trump tax cut didn’t “only” go to the top 1%. Biden didn’t cut the debt in half. Biden didn’t get Congress to pass a law to forgive student debt. https://t.co/oP9Yqgj5Eq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2022

Did somebody at the DNC give fact-checkers the green light to finally shine a light on all the lies from Biden and the White House?

There's a reason Daniel just decided to start doing his job two years in and 4 days before a before an election that effectively ends Biden's presidency. Try and guess what that is. pic.twitter.com/EIA7YiFmDc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2022

*Kamala Harris cackle*

MUST, MUST, MUST read! I almost want to hug ⁦@CNN⁩ ❤️ Someone FINALLY (CNN of all people) was willing to step up, put themselves out there & release the real FACTS. THE LIES ARE BEING ADDRESSED!

👏👏👏 Thank you, ⁦⁦⁦⁦⁦@CNN⁩ https://t.co/MDLTQh1CGw — Lisa Christine •.•.•.•.•.• (@lisachristinect) November 5, 2022

Another CNN Fact Check: You aren’t going to believe this one. Biden blatantly lied about time spent with President Xi. This is pure manipulation. Full article here: https://t.co/MDLTQh1CGw pic.twitter.com/PmF6Vu4lbB — Lisa Christine •.•.•.•.•.• (@lisachristinect) November 5, 2022

If this doesn’t scream THEY ARE NUKING BIDEN AFTER THE MIDTERMS I don’t know what does. This also tells me, we need the majority in the Senate more than ever to block whomever Harris picks for her VP! Shit is about to hit the fan. pic.twitter.com/eYKgduyrUP — 🗡💪🏻Kristi💪🏻🗡 (@Kristi_Weaver4) November 5, 2022

CNN fact-checking Biden- this should give every fence rider or guilt laden generational voter, the permission they need to vote Republican down the ticket. https://t.co/BGbDtHZ2Hn — Monica Cockroach Matthews On Air (@monicaonairtalk) November 5, 2022

If the Dems suffer a midterm shellacking as expected the formerly friendly media might be a bit more unfriendly toward Biden.

Don't forget about the retracted tweet concerning unemployment. Yep… They're selling him down the river. https://t.co/IDwtqpTwvP — LutherBeckett (@LutherBeckett) November 5, 2022

Yup. Gonna roll out the old man and move in Plan B — Frmlykisro 🇺🇸 (@frmlykisro) November 4, 2022

Ha. The Nov. 8 pivot. Unbelievable, but yet believable. — edgiesversion 22MidtermsMatter (@edgiesversion) November 4, 2022

Someone gave the green light. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) November 4, 2022

It sure looks like some Dems and the media could be starting to kick Biden under one of the buses that Kamala Harris loves so much.

Kamala Harris REALLY loves school buses. pic.twitter.com/Ievn8ZuzmP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2022

