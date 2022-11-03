The Democrats know that their main vulnerabilities heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections are inflation, gas prices, crime and illegal immigration. The Dem strategy is now to gaslight by pretending those problems don’t really exist, and if they do in some places they’re just the fault of Republican exaggerations in their efforts to win back the House, Senate and state offices.

Hillary Clinton’s trying to help out the Democrats by claiming that increased crime is actually a problem Republicans have caused. Why? Here, let Hillary explain:

HILLARY CLINTON: "The states with the highest crime levels are states run by Republicans. That's just a fact! We saw that very clearly in the recent debate in Oklahoma." pic.twitter.com/20wFn4keup — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2022

Anybody with an IQ over room temperature can see the game Clinton’s playing there.

She’s such a horrendous person – the cities where crime is highest are run by Democrats. And she knows it. https://t.co/4OBEuvmjBZ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 3, 2022

Nice try, Hillary, but no…

It’s the democrat run cities in those Republican states — Super (@SupaCyata) November 3, 2022

It's the cities in those states that are run by democrats. https://t.co/uNMTrokNSc — Dolly (@DollyD2022) November 4, 2022

The Democrat desperation is palpable.

***

Related:

Hillary Clinton’s rant about voter ignorance indicates she knows Dems are about to get shellacked

Hillary Clinton: How can Republicans be tough on crime when they’re fine with the Pelosi attack

It’s Elon Musk’s Twitter now and his reply to Hillary Clinton … well … pop that popcorn

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!