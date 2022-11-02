This ‘new DNC ad’ should DEFINITELY air during Biden’s speech tonight

Posted at 5:56 pm on November 02, 2022 by Doug P.

President Biden is delivering a “saving democracy” speech tonight at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC in another desperate Hail Mary attempt to keep his party from experiencing a midterm ruin. It’s a rather ironic location and the White House and DNC are trying to ensure that the backdrop doesn’t make it abundantly clear that the city looks as if it’s been run by Democrats for a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, with the midterm elections less than six days away, it probably wouldn’t be a bad idea for Biden to help out Dems on the midterm ballot with an ad about what he and the Democrats who control Congress have brought the nation.

The White House and Dems should definitely consider featuring this ad during tonight’s Biden speech:

That’s perfection.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that’s even the face everybody makes when they buy gas & groceries these days.

***

Related:

Ahead of Biden’s speech, KJP reminds us that ‘Mega MAGA Republicans’ hate the law and love violence

NY Times spotted glossing over Biden’s lies in a selfless act of unbiased pre-midterm ‘journalism’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
US News

Karine Jean-Pierre flat-out lies to Peter Doocy when he asks how Biden feels about Republican voters

ad placeholder
US News

Ahead of Biden’s speech, KJP reminds us that ‘Mega MAGA Republicans’ hate the law and love violence

ad placeholder
US News

Finger on the pulse: Charlie Crist says he ‘would be open to’ a mask mandate as Florida Governor

ad placeholder
Media

WH deletes tweet after getting busted by citizen fact-checkers (and Elon Musk thinks it’s ‘awesome’)

ad placeholder
Social Media

AOC says Elon Musk is trying to sell people ‘free speech’ on Twitter for $8 a month

ad placeholder
Media

Just got real: Jennifer Rubin vows to ‘leave Twitter rather than pay Musk a single dime for anything’

ad placeholder
US News

WH making sure location for Biden’s speech doesn’t make it TOO obvious the place is run by Democrats

ad placeholder
US News

White House excitement over Social Security check increases may not be the FLEX they think it is

ad placeholder
US News

Adam Kinzinger promotes ‘one of the most disgusting political stunts I’ve ever seen’ to own Kari Lake

ad placeholder
Media

PolitiFact explains how 100% accurate statement about radical Colo. abortion law is actually ‘false’

ad placeholder
Media

Former DC police officer and MSNBC guest Michael Fanone says ‘that Kari Lake is a piece of sh*t’

ad placeholder
Media

CNN hosts weren’t buying Katie Hobbs’ excuses for dodging a debate with Kari Lake

ad placeholder
Media

Mystified Reuters journo can’t for the life of her understand ‘the obsession with ‘high’ gas prices’

ad placeholder
US News

Border Patrol agents fire projectiles at a group of Venezuelan migrants

ad placeholder
Entertainment

Dr. Pradheep Shanker helpfully fact-checks Joy Behar’s claim about crime ‘going down under Joe Biden’