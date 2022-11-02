This ‘new DNC ad’ should DEFINITELY air during Biden’s speech tonight

President Biden is delivering a “saving democracy” speech tonight at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC in another desperate Hail Mary attempt to keep his party from experiencing a midterm ruin. It’s a rather ironic location and the White House and DNC are trying to ensure that the backdrop doesn’t make it abundantly clear that the city looks as if it’s been run by Democrats for a long time.

Also, with the midterm elections less than six days away, it probably wouldn’t be a bad idea for Biden to help out Dems on the midterm ballot with an ad about what he and the Democrats who control Congress have brought the nation.

The White House and Dems should definitely consider featuring this ad during tonight’s Biden speech:

LOVING THE NEW DNC AD!!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0P8xl0mK0a — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) November 2, 2022

That’s perfection.

Most truth filled ad on TV today. https://t.co/H6ybU1Cdsf — I am Bjorn Sig (@sig_bjorn) November 2, 2022

Gotta laugh at how true this is. Vote red and save America from this fool. https://t.co/Zp5WcESrhu — Ludie Ericksten (@Ludiebug) November 2, 2022

that lady's face! omg🤣 — Karen Marks (@MissyRothBird) November 2, 2022

And that’s even the face everybody makes when they buy gas & groceries these days.

