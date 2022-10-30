After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was attacked in their San Francisco home, a briefing from SF police chief Bill Scott revealed that officers were let into the Pelosi’s house by an unknown third person.

Politico reported it this way:

David DePape forced his way into the home through a back entrance, Scott said. Officers arrived at the house, knocked on the front door and were let inside by an unknown person. They discovered DePape and Pelosi struggling for a hammer, and after they instructed them to drop the weapon, Scott said, DePape took the hammer and “violently attacked” Pelosi.

The Washington Post reported that the police were let in the house by “someone inside” (presumably not one of the two men engaged in a struggle):

Police were dispatched at 2:27 a.m. Friday to a break-in at the Pelosi home, Police Chief Scott said, adding that police knocked on arrival, and the front door was opened “by someone inside.”

Now, according to NBC News, the S.F. police have clarified the original briefing to say there was no third person in the Pelosi home that night:

So why did they originally say an “unknown person” opened the door and let the police into the house?

This is all very strange.

It’s all so confusing.

Tomorrow will no doubt bring with it more clarifications.

