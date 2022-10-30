After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was attacked in their San Francisco home, a briefing from SF police chief Bill Scott revealed that officers were let into the Pelosi’s house by an unknown third person.

Politico reported it this way:

David DePape forced his way into the home through a back entrance, Scott said. Officers arrived at the house, knocked on the front door and were let inside by an unknown person. They discovered DePape and Pelosi struggling for a hammer, and after they instructed them to drop the weapon, Scott said, DePape took the hammer and “violently attacked” Pelosi.

The Washington Post reported that the police were let in the house by “someone inside” (presumably not one of the two men engaged in a struggle):

Police were dispatched at 2:27 a.m. Friday to a break-in at the Pelosi home, Police Chief Scott said, adding that police knocked on arrival, and the front door was opened “by someone inside.”

Now, according to NBC News, the S.F. police have clarified the original briefing to say there was no third person in the Pelosi home that night:

Breaking on @MSNBC: San Francisco PD tells NBC News that there were just two people in the Pelosi home at the time of the attack, not three. And neither the suspect nor Paul Pelosi knew each other prior to the attack. NBC News has also confirmed zip ties were found on the scene. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 30, 2022

MORE: The SFPD also says that there were only TWO people inside the Pelosi home (Paul Pelosi and DePape) when they responded, clarifying statements made at Friday’s press conference which seemed to indicate there was a third person inside the home who opened the door. (2/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 30, 2022

So why did they originally say an “unknown person” opened the door and let the police into the house?

Should be simple to clarify by releasing all police body-cam footage and all other relevant videos as well, right? Otherwise, we don’t remotely believe the “official” version of this event. https://t.co/pWTIHOVXPk — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 30, 2022

This is all very strange.

Epic walkback by SFPD pic.twitter.com/HZdWoArgLO — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) October 30, 2022

That's an important clarification. Glad we got that out of the way. https://t.co/UKpRr05izd — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 31, 2022

It’s all so confusing.

The Fox television affiliate in SF was forced to retract report that Pelosi and the suspect were found in their underwear. And now NBC News is retracting a report there were 3 people in the house. Getting their stories straight… — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 31, 2022

Tomorrow will no doubt bring with it more clarifications.

***

Related:

Meet the Press teased ‘new details’ about 3rd person in Pelosi home, new details didn’t follow

Face the Nation moderator pleads with GOP Rep/NRCC chair to pull ads mentioning Nancy Pelosi

Glenn Greenwald thread examines the ‘instantly formed media narrative’ about attack on Paul Pelosi

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Tags: