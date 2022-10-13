News about another 40-year high in inflation came out today which again sent Biden and his White House economic advisers into full-blown gaslight mode, and you what that means… time for another House January 6th Commission hearing!

Oh wow, you mean Democrats are doing another boring hearing on why it's bad to overturn elections being led by two people who voted to overturn the 2004 and 2016 elections 27 days before a midterm election on the same day we learned that inflation is getting even worse???? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2022

For some reason they sure do like to schedule these hearings on days bad economic news for the Democrats gets released.

The Democrat response to forty year high inflation today? Another January 6th hearing. Really. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 13, 2022

Inflation up again? Time for another January 6th hearing. — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) October 13, 2022

However, the Democrats (and two Republicans on their last weeks in office) saved the most predictable theatrics for last. This particular show trial wasn’t going to end without a high-kick finish, and the J6 Commission delivered what the Dems know their base wanted:

BREAKING: The Select Committee unanimously votes to subpoena Donald J. Trump, former President of the United States, to provide evidence as part of the committee’s investigation. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 13, 2022

The Jan. 6 panel ended its 10th session with a vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump for testimony. "We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion," Cheney said. https://t.co/8uciTugoBB pic.twitter.com/bL2LmKXWOL — The Associated Press (@AP) October 13, 2022

Who didn’t see that one coming?

Extraordinary unanimity in the very non-partisan and very non-political J6 committee for their dramatic finale – issuing a subpoena for former President Trump. 9 votes to zero. It's a joke. Meaningless, apart from the precedents it sets — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 13, 2022

The Dems might not like where this precedent leads when Republicans regain some control.

Well, Joe will certainly be able to genuinely claim he can't remember when he comes up in a few more years…. — Stuart Robertson (@Amusd_onnlookr) October 13, 2022

Is everybody distracted from the coming Democrat midterm wipeout? That was the intent of all this.

This will matter for three weeks. Basically, until they lose the election. https://t.co/BnQQ7hRBYX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 13, 2022

Oh well, at least Rob Reiner’s been convinced:

Case closed. Jan. 6 Committee has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt: Donald Trump is guilty of leading a Violent Insurrection to overthrow the United States Government. Donald Trump is guilty of Seditious Conspiracy. Case closed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 13, 2022

In fairness, however, it’s much easier to “prove” things when a defense is not allowed. Ironically, Reiner considers Trump to be the one who exhibits the behavior of a dictator.

Maybe Trump should show up in front of the committee, announce he’s running for president, and then sit back and see how many heads explode.

