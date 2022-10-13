Earlier we told you about White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s desperate attempt to find a silver lining in continued bad news about inflation. But there’s simply no way to put a positive spin on the mess they’ve created:

The fact of the matter is that, according to Biden and many others in his administration, this shouldn’t even be happening at all. Remember these assurances?

Biden and members of his administration should be made to sit and watch that from start to finish and then asked to respond.

