Earlier we told you about White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s desperate attempt to find a silver lining in continued bad news about inflation. But there’s simply no way to put a positive spin on the mess they’ve created:

Just In: Inflation rose 8.2% in the past year. That down from the 40-year high of 9.1% in June, but it’s still way too high. In September alone, inflation rose 0.4%, which is up from 0.1% in August. Food and rent prices continue to climb, even as gas has come down somewhat. — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) October 13, 2022

Inflation WORSE than expected. Overall CPI: +8.2% y/y

Core CPI: +6.6%

Gas: +18.2%

Fuel Oil: +58.1%

Electricity: +15.5%

Groceries: +13%

Meat, Poultry, & Fish: +7.7%

Milk: +15.2%

Eggs: +30.5%

Baby Food: +11.8%

Airline Fares: +42.9%

Real Average Hourly Earnings: -3% — Jacki Kotkiewicz (@jackikotkiewicz) October 13, 2022

The 2022 midterms in one chart: pic.twitter.com/bTgQUW6CJ3 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 13, 2022

The fact of the matter is that, according to Biden and many others in his administration, this shouldn’t even be happening at all. Remember these assurances?

NEVER FORGET: The Biden administration spent more than a year LYING about inflation. pic.twitter.com/xd8uDqv5yK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2022

Biden and members of his administration should be made to sit and watch that from start to finish and then asked to respond.

Remember these #lies when you go to the polls this November. https://t.co/QOS7RUvH1u — Jeff Kaden (@bea8326d95d74cf) October 13, 2022

Yes, please do!

