Quite often Biden and the Democrats will attempt to spike the ball only to have it bounce back and hit them right in the face. This tweet from @JoeBiden is yet another example of a brag that doesn’t say what the White House thinks it does:

Every single Democrat voted for the Inflation Reduction Act. Every single Republican voted against it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 10, 2022

Why didn’t any Republicans vote for the “Inflation Reduction Act”? The answer is quite simple:

Because it wasn't about inflation? Just a wild stab. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 10, 2022

Because it was a climate bill disguised as reducing inflation and doesn't actually reduce inflation? — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) October 10, 2022

It’s really that simple. Biden’s counting on the Dem base to be too thick to notice or care that all they’ve done is make things worse.

It should be!

As they should have. It's a crippling piece of legislation. Do you really think you look like the good guys stating this fact? I would argue that you do not. https://t.co/o7oaTLM6jC — Johnny Applesauce (@ArtPunkBeardGuy) October 10, 2022

Thanks to Biden for helping point out why all Democrats voted for a bill with an obviously deceptive title while it was supported by zero Republicans.

good, it doesnt reduce inflation — Marcos Vivoni (@mav1ga3) October 10, 2022

Things it didn't do: reduce inflation https://t.co/Zkp0bOpOv1 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 10, 2022

Yes… because spending trillions of dollars is what caused the inflation in the first place, Joe. Spending trillions more to “stop inflation” (that you caused), by doing exactly what you did to cause the inflation in the first place is completely backwards and very stupid. https://t.co/0Jc0sooR9d — Cameron Jacob Gilliam (@CCGCameron) October 10, 2022

These are the same Democrats who think that one way to bring down gas prices is to raise taxes on oil companies. We’re not being led by the best and brightest.

