Quite often Biden and the Democrats will attempt to spike the ball only to have it bounce back and hit them right in the face. This tweet from @JoeBiden is yet another example of a brag that doesn’t say what the White House thinks it does:

Why didn’t any Republicans vote for the “Inflation Reduction Act”? The answer is quite simple:

Trending

It’s really that simple. Biden’s counting on the Dem base to be too thick to notice or care that all they’ve done is make things worse.

It should be!

Thanks to Biden for helping point out why all Democrats voted for a bill with an obviously deceptive title while it was supported by zero Republicans.

These are the same Democrats who think that one way to bring down gas prices is to raise taxes on oil companies. We’re not being led by the best and brightest.

***

Related:

Townhall’s compilation of Biden’s pander-palooza of a political career is something else

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsinflationInflation Reduction ActJoe Bidenrepublicans