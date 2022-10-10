Joe Rogan had to school another liberal on his podcast, and this time the recipient was the founder of Rolling Stone Magazine, Jann Wenner.

It seems that Wenner thinks it would be a good idea if the government had full control of what is and isn’t allowed on the Internet. It went south for Wenner from there after Rogan explained why that’s such a bad idea:

After all the “misinformation” the government’s been pushing there are still people who want them more involved in our lives?

Maybe Wenner wouldn’t have been so fast to trust the government if Trump was still in the White House.

