Joe Rogan had to school another liberal on his podcast, and this time the recipient was the founder of Rolling Stone Magazine, Jann Wenner.

It seems that Wenner thinks it would be a good idea if the government had full control of what is and isn’t allowed on the Internet. It went south for Wenner from there after Rogan explained why that’s such a bad idea:

ROGAN: "You trust the people that got us into the Iraq War under false pretenses to regulate the internet?" CLOWN: "The people who got us into the Iraq War… were the politicians!" ROGAN: "That's the government." CLOWN: "In the end, yes. That's the government…." pic.twitter.com/AmSllz3AAK — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 10, 2022

After all the “misinformation” the government’s been pushing there are still people who want them more involved in our lives?

When you hear it said out loud, it really emphasizes how unbelievably STUPID this dumbass idea is. Imagine trusting the government in 2022. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 10, 2022

Maybe Wenner wouldn’t have been so fast to trust the government if Trump was still in the White House.

I love the bit at the end.

Every drug recalled by the FDA was first approved by the FDA. pic.twitter.com/LQqt3FKXPT — Phineas (@mad_dog1028) October 10, 2022

If you say silly things on Rogan's show, be prepared to be taken apart. https://t.co/ZRXrTFk7If — Andrea (@usebigears) October 10, 2022

