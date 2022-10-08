CNBC has published a report about the least popular states to move to, and do the top several states have anything in common?

The report also says increasing numbers of people are leaving the “city life”:

Residents of California and Illinois are wrestling with unaffordable housing and high property taxes, which may contribute to their positions at No. 2 and No. 3 on the list.

The states are also some of the most densely populated in the U.S.

They have become less popular places to move to as folks reassess the ways they live and work, and are increasingly interested in moving away from city life.

Gee, why would people be getting away from “city life” in blue areas? It’s a total mystery!

Those top several states seem to have something in common.

Increasing numbers of people not wanting to live in New Jersey and California can also be traced back to insane Covid regulations and shutdowns we witnessed in those areas.

All while Newsom laughably suggests on a regular basis that Ron DeSantis has ruined Florida.

