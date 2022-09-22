California has been losing population at historic levels on Governor Gavin Newsom’s watch. During a recent event, he blamed the problem on Trump’s visa policy.

Anyone who has been following this issue in the news knows people are leaving California in droves over taxes, crime, homelessness, strict COVID policies, and a host of other issues.

It’s positively absurd for Newsom to blame this on Trump, but that’s what he is doing.

FOX News reports:

Gavin Newsom says people left California because of Trump’s visa policies California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently blamed a mass exodus of people leaving the Golden State on former President Trump’s visa policies. The comments came during a talk Newsom gave earlier this month at the Code 2022 conference, videos of which were posted on YouTube Friday. The Democratic governor touted California’s achievements, which included outperforming other states in terms of GDP growth and a more than $100 billion-dollar operating surplus. Host Preet Barara then asked the governor how he reconciled those statistics with the fact that thousands of people have left California in recent years. Newsom conceded that the state had lost around 182,000 people in 2020. He said many factors contributed to this trend, but the number one was former President Trump’s visa policies. “Our formula for success is getting first-round draft choices from around the world. I mean, we’re as dumb as we want to be,” Newsom said. “This whole border debate is made up.”

Here’s the video:

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom blames President Trump’s immigration policies for people fleeing his state and says the border debate is “made up.” pic.twitter.com/HU8LbqHWak — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022

Note to Newsom: No one is buying this spin.

The effort to look serious must mean everything he says is true. Right? LOL — Vivek like Cake (@TomHillsisyphus) September 21, 2022

People were fleeing CA because illegals couldn't get in? 😂 Ok, Gavin 👍 — Mr. Jones™️🇺🇸 (@Mr_Jones_tm) September 21, 2022

Is this guy for real? — Willie DeZaldo (@FlaPack) September 21, 2022

He certainly seems to think so, which is amazing.

How does he even make that statement without laughing? — Texas 🎎 Polyglot 🇹🇼🇺🇸 (@Polyglotvegan) September 21, 2022

California Dreamin https://t.co/YXlR12lCHC — Fake News Hypocrites (@FakeHypocrites) September 22, 2022

If Gavin Newsom wants to know why people are leaving his state, he should try looking into a mirror.

***

Editor’s Note:

