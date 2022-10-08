At the end of this week there were many “two words” tweets followed by three words that the Left immediately mocked, and this is one of them:

Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 8, 2022

You’re probably already in on the joke, but so many libs obviously are not. Here’s yet another example as George Takei attempts to mock Boebert’s tweet:

Um, yeah, she can count but it’s a joke about Biden not being able to do just that.

It seems lefties are so busy focusing on all things Trump and whatnot that they won’t allow themselves to see what Biden’s said on Thursday:

He can’t……..understand jokes She’s making fun of Biden, which means you are also now making fun of Biden. Genius — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 8, 2022

Yep. If Takei thinks Boebert’s an idiot for that then he really doesn’t want to know what that makes his hero president:

Takei probably doesn’t realize what happened because it’s likely the “news” outlets he watches haven’t bothered to show Biden’s “two words” gaffe.

Good God…. these idiots have no idea Brandon is being lampooned yet again… https://t.co/FgakHssAHG — WhateverCast! (@wm_webcast) October 9, 2022

WoW 🤣

– should someone tell him? https://t.co/BXK38BGDo1 — ᖇ. ᔕᑕOTT ᔕIᑕᗩᖇIO 2.0 (@SicarioScott) October 9, 2022

And now Takei’s so invested in it that he’ll likely never be able to admit why Boebert’s tweet is actually funny at Biden’s expense.

***

Related:

George Takei nearly crushed to death by falling mic after attempting to compare Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to Hitler

George Takei disappointed by all the ‘weird questions’ being asked lately on CNN

George Takei shares his ‘crazy thought’ about AR-15s and inadvertently spills the beans about what gun grabbers are really after

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!