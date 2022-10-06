Remember when the “Woke Disney vs. Gov. Ron DeSantis” battle was raging in Florida? That seems to now have given way to “Woke Disney vs. woke backlash” and we sure hope Disney is enjoying their new friends on the Left. Disney General Entertainment is also learning a hard lesson with the new company they’ve been keeping: Even dad jokes are a big no-no!

Disney General Entertainment forced to apologize for…I'm not really sure what. Remember, you can never be woke enough so it's always better not to try. pic.twitter.com/qJHHnbN4xA — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 5, 2022

Being “progressive” means never having to say… anything… or else you’re in trouble!

The joke:

“My four-year-old son has been learning Spanish all year and he still can’t say the word ‘please.’ Which I think is poor for four.”

The apology:

In today’s Stay Connected newsletter, there was an inappropriate joke. It was never our intention to marginalize a language or a young person’s learning skills, and we apologize to anyone offended. We strive to maintain a sense of belonging and uphold our belief in diversity, equity and inclusion within the company. We will do better.

Just imagine the emergency meeting that took place…

Several real-life people held an emergency meeting around a conference room table and collectively agreed they must immediately apologize for such an egregious indecency as telling this dad joke. Bizarro World. https://t.co/mZbeUE0MRw — Parker Williams (@JParkerWDE) October 6, 2022

And they “apology” was probably first run by several high priced lawyers to make sure no further offense was included.

I keep thinking who internally approves this kind of thing? Unbelievable — Fabi Gold (@fabi_gold) October 5, 2022

"We never meant to marginalize a language with a bilingual pun, but we are gonna keep calling Latinos latinx no matter how many times they ask us to stop." https://t.co/AeF39aB6XD — Wonderbeard (@WonderbeardShow) October 6, 2022

reminds me of the opening credits in Monte Pythons Search for the Holy Grail. — Larry Barsukoff (@lbarsukoff) October 5, 2022

LOL! Yes, Disney should have just put out this video about the “dad joke”:

