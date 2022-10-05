The Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response now has a statement on a web page about a recent $290 million purchase. Perhaps this kind of thing is fairly routine (the program started in 2004) but considering what’s going on in the world this has caught some attention:

NEW – U.S. to buy "nuclear emergency" drugs for $290 million.https://t.co/7ebNGoVyir. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 5, 2022

Today, we purchased a supply of @Amgen’s Nplate, a drug to combat the effects of acute radiation sickness after radiological or nuclear emergencies. For more about how we leverage existing technology & inventory management practices to ensure preparedness: https://t.co/bsgRz74Izx pic.twitter.com/hox1yTSpzP — BARDA (@BARDA) October 4, 2022

Hey, you can never be too careful in the “Build Back Better” era now that America is so much more respected on the world stage!

From the ASPR’s section of the HHS’s website:

As part of long-standing, ongoing efforts to be better prepared to save lives following radiological and nuclear emergencies, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is purchasing a supply of the drug Nplate from Amgen USA Inc; Nplate is approved to treat blood cell injuries that accompany acute radiation syndrome in adult and pediatric patients (ARS). Amgen, based in Thousands Oaks, California, developed Nplate for ARS with support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), as well as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health. BARDA is using its authority provided under the 2004 Project Bioshield Act and $290 million in Project BioShield designated funding to purchase this supply of the drug. Amgen will maintain this supply in vendor-managed inventory. This approach decreases life-cycle management costs for taxpayers because doses that near expiration can be rotated into the commercial market for rapid use prior to expiry and new doses can be added to the government supply.

Some skepticism has ensued:

Is the threat of nuclear war to scare the people or to generate MORE money for Pharma?https://t.co/LLGjopNmB3 — PBC174 (@PBC174) October 5, 2022

Enough for the politicians, their families and friends. — Sojourner (@SojournerMrs) October 5, 2022

You know what’s coming next:

Equity dictates priority of our nuclear emergency drugs — @VP in about 3-6 months https://t.co/i8HY4qMmwN — 𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 📿 (@FletchMatlock) October 5, 2022

Is Kamala going to distribute them equitably? https://t.co/Zcth6gOklm — Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) October 5, 2022

It’s going to be so important that any future nuclear war is kept as “equitable” as possible.

***

Related:

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra says his department is continuing to explore opening abortion clinics on federal land

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra supports government funding of gender affirming surgeries on minors

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Tags: