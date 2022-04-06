Rep. Randy Fine, a Florida legislator, made local news Tuesday by announcing he’d introduce legislation to ban giving drugs to or performing surgery on minors for “gender assignment.” “We should not have children making decisions that they cannot undo,” said Fine. “Now, my bill would not say that if you’re a boy and you think you’re a girl that you can’t have people call you a girl, or dress like a girl, or go to mental counseling to talk about it. It simply says you have to wait until you’re an adult.”

Florida lawmaker to ban transgender drugs, surgery for minors | @EvanDonovan reports https://t.co/A861RORoJn pic.twitter.com/YvGTMWf0gk — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) April 6, 2022

It’s 2022 and that’s a controversial stance to take — opponents would argue that such legislation would lead to suicides by transgender youth — but Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told Rep. Lauren Boebert that he’s in favor of using HHS funding to provide sex reassignment surgeries on minors.

"For the record, you favor HHS' funding being [used for] sex reassignment surgeries on minors?" BIDEN'S HHS SECRETARY: Yes pic.twitter.com/dN1E2652s2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2022

One more of California’s finest — Patrick Egan (@TheDroneDealer) April 6, 2022

He cant even talk w/o it written down — Kevin Crowell (@kcrowell_apar) April 6, 2022

He's reading his statement. Who wrote it for him? He nay have written it but it could just as easily been him reading a far left talking point — Donna Craig (@Revdonna48) April 6, 2022

I didn’t hear him say yes, though I did hear him say gender affirming, so I could guess that you might assume that he means yes. He could have answered a simple yes or no but apparently that’s too difficult for someone who wants to beat around the bush and isn’t being forthright. — Nancy (@SameOldNancy) April 6, 2022

Sex reassignment surgery should be banned for all minors. This would've been a unanimous opinion less than 10 years ago. — Caleb Cunningham (@cunningham_fam) April 6, 2022

Yet you have to be 18 to get a tattoo. Everything makes sense in America. — Zoby Teigler (@TBam81) April 6, 2022

There is an agenda. That is the only way this could be happening. — Blue Meenie (@bluemeenie) April 6, 2022

It's the hill they are willing to die on. And die they will. It's ironic that it will be a bloodbath for the Dems in November for the #RedWave2022 — Eventually Bionic (@P90EdBBcoach) April 6, 2022

I feel like we are living in the end times. — PureBlood Newsolini Hostage in CA🇺🇸 (@SammyBosko) April 6, 2022

We are in a world of crazy right now. — nunoyobiz (@halpin_bob) April 6, 2022

Yet as a 40-year-old biological female, a gynecologist won't perform a hysterectomy on me without a sound and valid medical reason, even though I experience unbearable periods. — April (@AprlShwrMayFlwr) April 6, 2022

This should be considered elective PERIOD and not covered by ANYTHING — 2hrzes1dog (@2hrzes1dog) April 6, 2022

Reaffirming? Which gender? Cause it seems like they are pushing this pretend stuff to the limit. — seniorboobies.theta (@SeniorBoobies) April 6, 2022

Hide your children from this administration. — Tree417 (@Tree417711) April 6, 2022

As we recently reported, the Biden administration marked Transgender Day of Visibility with a chart listing “gender-affirming” actions to take starting with toddlers.

NEW: White House messaging released today says that "early" transgender surgeries, hormone treatment, and affirmations are "crucial" for the health of kids and teens who identify as transgender. https://t.co/26zsLdGhI7 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 31, 2022

“I’ve got your back,” President Joe Biden said in a video message.

