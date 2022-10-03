The 2022 midterm elections are just five weeks from tomorrow and are approaching fast.

Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan points to the latest evidence that things are shaping up well for the Republicans as it becomes clearer by the day what damage Biden and the Democrats have done to the economy, southern border, and so much more:

👀 Monmouth shows a 10-point swing in favor of GOP over the last month. https://t.co/cmhuVQhExL pic.twitter.com/JYbn0tNfMy — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 3, 2022

Red wave spotted approaching:

Gonna be a red wave. Republicans are surging and Democrats are flailing. https://t.co/UrY0LHeJWA — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 3, 2022

This won’t be shocking for people who live in the real world instead of a political bubble, but people are generally more concerned that they can’t afford things and are more likely to be the victims of crime than about climate change and “MAGA extremists”:

Economic issues are a bigger factor in this year’s midterm elections than concerns about rights and democracy, according to the latest Monmouth (“Mon-muth”) University Poll. Democrats prioritize a fairly wide range of issues from climate change to abortion, while Republicans focus on a more limited set including inflation, crime, and immigration. Independents, though, tend to hone in on one issue above all: rising prices. Further dampening Democrats’ prospects are the poor numbers President Joe Biden gets for his performance on the issues most important to independents.

The Democrats may also be about to discover that “regular” people have vested interests in the performance of the stock market.

Inflation, a weakening economy, higher interest rates and the stock market being down 20% for the year will torpedo Democrats next month. https://t.co/5ODZKalzyZ — James MN Harris (Missouri) (@JamesMNHarris) October 3, 2022

People watching their 401Ks lose a lot of value since Biden took office is going to contribute to the November butt-kicking for the Democrats.

Increased prices affects everyone but the rich. https://t.co/v2D7D8IAaH — ABentbroad (@AlexaBroadbent) October 3, 2022

This is why rich celebs such as Rob Reiner are still urging everybody to keep voting for the party that’s wrecking the economy (because Orange Man Bad).

Here are a couple other updates:

Siena poll in Florida: Senate

Rubio (R)* +7https://t.co/1VcNCBH2AX Governor

DeSantis (R)* +8https://t.co/V5Uywc1zn1 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 3, 2022



