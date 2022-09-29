As we told you yesterday, CNN’s Don Lemon got a bit annoyed when the acting director of NOAA refused to take his narrative handoff and run with it when it comes to blaming Hurricane Ian on climate change. Why did Lemon think he knew more about the subject than a hurricane expert? He grew up in Florida:

Meteorologist Joe Bastardi had seen and heard about enough, and a mini-thread of reality checks was in order:

Trending

No matter what happens the Left will make it about climate change. Long period with no hurricanes? Gotta be climate change! An abnormally high number of hurricanes or a particularly devastating one? Gotta be climate change!

Bastardi says that Lemon’s either lying or doesn’t know what he’s talking about. There sure is a lot of that going on in the media these days.

Right?

***

Related:

CNN’s chief climate change alarmist does his thing during Hurricane Ian (Don Lemon will approve)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeCNNDon LemonHurricane IanJoe Bastardi