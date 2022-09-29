As we told you yesterday, CNN’s Don Lemon got a bit annoyed when the acting director of NOAA refused to take his narrative handoff and run with it when it comes to blaming Hurricane Ian on climate change. Why did Lemon think he knew more about the subject than a hurricane expert? He grew up in Florida:

CNN's @DonLemon to NOAA: "What effect does climate change have on this phenomenon? Because it seems these storms are intensifying." NOAA: "I don’t think you can Link to climate change to any one event …" LEMON: "Listen, I grew up there. And these storms are intensifying" pic.twitter.com/GuAN279ley — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 28, 2022

Meteorologist Joe Bastardi had seen and heard about enough, and a mini-thread of reality checks was in order:

Don Lemon is clueless.I outlined 10 days before why a major impact hurricane was coming to Fla . He grew up in Fla? He must not know their history ( shock) so let me school him 16 majors in 50 yrs ending 1965 6 since then

They weaponize weather in phony climate war — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) September 29, 2022

No matter what happens the Left will make it about climate change. Long period with no hurricanes? Gotta be climate change! An abnormally high number of hurricanes or a particularly devastating one? Gotta be climate change!

Heh Don can you tell your audience why tropical development globallly south of 20 north may have a record low ACE index this year? Explain this for your viewers. pic.twitter.com/uQ5IolUh1r — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) September 29, 2022

Also global ACE is not increasing and the last 5 years has been decreasing So its going opposite of their missive. So he either doesnt know, or does, and lies about it. One or the other — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) September 29, 2022

Bastardi says that Lemon’s either lying or doesn’t know what he’s talking about. There sure is a lot of that going on in the media these days.

16 major hurricanes hit Florida from 1915 to 1965. Only six since then. If it’s climate change then that’s a good thing for Florida. https://t.co/rsDb6cdEbh — OkJulie (@Serenityin24) September 29, 2022

Right?

