President Biden today delivered an address to the United Nations General Assembly that amounted to warnings about Vladimir Putin, climate change and inclusiveness (no, seriously). Biden concluded his speech to the General Assembly by thanking everybody for their “tolerance for listening to me.”

After that, Biden delivered a speech at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference (which sounds as Orwellian as it can get):

As an initial flashback, Biden told Scott Pelley during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired on Sunday that anybody who has doubts about his energy level or mental acuity should “watch me”:

Fast forward to today at the conclusion of Biden’s Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference speech — it looked as if something else was in dire need of replenishment, and that was for somebody to replenish Biden’s ability to find his way off the stage:

Sunday Biden: If you don’t think I have the energy and mental acuity, just watch me. Wednesday Biden:

Somebody who handles Biden’s teleprompter scripts needs to add “don’t stand around the stage acting lost after you’re done” to the list of instructions. Or maybe they’re afraid he’d accidentally read that aloud.

All is well!

