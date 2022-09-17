Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked the DOJ to consider kidnapping charges against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:

Accordingly, I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme. In particular, I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws, which could serve as a predicate offense for charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) provisions of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970.

That approach is clearly catching on with Democrats. Here’s a tweet from Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz, who is definitely not an authoritarian wannabe who would rather just see his side’s political opponents jailed than deal with reality:

If we’re going to hold people legally accountable, shouldn’t we start with the president whose dereliction of duty at the border is causing the problem in the first place?

It’s a tight race between Sens. Schatz and Hirono for that distinction.

These Dems are getting exposed for the hypocrites they are and do not appreciate it. Maybe Gov. DeSantis should send a planeload of illegal immigrants to Hawaii next.

Yeah, that’s pretty much what he’s saying. Meanwhile, President “The Buck Stops Here” and his entire administration takes zero responsibility for a crisis they created.

The same goes for the Dems who like to scream “separation of church and state” that are now telling some Republicans they’re not acting like real Christians.

Dems weren’t sharing the kidnapping statue when that was happening. Go figure.

