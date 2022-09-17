Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked the DOJ to consider kidnapping charges against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:

Accordingly, I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme. In particular, I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws, which could serve as a predicate offense for charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) provisions of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970.

That approach is clearly catching on with Democrats. Here’s a tweet from Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz, who is definitely not an authoritarian wannabe who would rather just see his side’s political opponents jailed than deal with reality:

18 USC 1201 – Federal Kidnapping Statute a) Whoever unlawfully seizes, confines, inveigles, DECOYS, kidnaps, abducts, or carries away and holds for ransom or reward or otherwise any person …” — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 17, 2022

If we’re going to hold people legally accountable, shouldn’t we start with the president whose dereliction of duty at the border is causing the problem in the first place?

Who are the dumbest Senators in the Senate and why are they both from Hawaii? https://t.co/Dg3KmStlHT — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 17, 2022

It’s a tight race between Sens. Schatz and Hirono for that distinction.

These clowns are desperate to turn the tide in their favor. https://t.co/hsMEJTQ8vH — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) September 17, 2022

This is what panic looks like… https://t.co/2WKJQiLTBs — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) September 17, 2022

These Dems are getting exposed for the hypocrites they are and do not appreciate it. Maybe Gov. DeSantis should send a planeload of illegal immigrants to Hawaii next.

So basically you’re saying you’re a Senator who doesn’t understand how law works. https://t.co/KOIG1Pi4xX — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) September 17, 2022

Yeah, that’s pretty much what he’s saying. Meanwhile, President “The Buck Stops Here” and his entire administration takes zero responsibility for a crisis they created.

The party that has been trying to dismantle the constitution for decades, ignores laws for political and personal gain, loves to quote laws when things don’t go their way. https://t.co/pIHWA0xvFG — SonOfMan (@SonOfMan_2) September 17, 2022

The same goes for the Dems who like to scream “separation of church and state” that are now telling some Republicans they’re not acting like real Christians.

CNN confirmed that Biden is a serial kidnapper, and confirmed at least 47 flights, many of which came in the middle of the night as DeSantis claimed. I await your move to Impeach! https://t.co/vOlIfByvsk pic.twitter.com/ERTJpJLkfm — Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) September 17, 2022

Up first, Barack Obama https://t.co/bk1ooJK8om — Colonel P (@BaconOutlaw) September 17, 2022

Tweet Tweet When is the arraignment for Joe and Kamala and those that work for them? https://t.co/UGFh0TojHa — The Bird or ‘Sir Birdy’ (@WH_Birdy) September 17, 2022

Dems weren’t sharing the kidnapping statue when that was happening. Go figure.

***

Related:

‘How ’bout NO?’ Brian Schatz BRUTALLY reminded how he and other Dems treated Trump after DEMANDING everyone rally behind Biden

Sen. Brian Schatz trips over Dems (including himself) reminding us there’s little the president can do to bring down gas prices

*Democrat* Sen. Brian Schatz explains why the filibuster is absolutely necessary to prevent ‘rushed garbage legislation’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!