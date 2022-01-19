Here’s Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii — back in 2017 when Trump was president — explaining to his supporters the importance of the filibuster because “ignoring the other party creates rushed garbage legislation”:

And in 2018 he urged lawmakers to focus legislation that “could get 60 votes”:

Of course, now that Dems control the White House, the House, and the Senate, he has other ideas:

So, what changed?

