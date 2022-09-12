An appearance by former President Trump near Washington, DC has caught some attention:

Really? Gee, what could that mean?

There are certainly other possibilities, but we’ll get to that in a little while because for now the walls are closing in… again.

Trending

Internet investigators have been hard at work ever since:

null
null
null

Wow, that’s a lot of wishing. Points for creativity. Meanwhile, back in reality:

There are a couple reasons Trump is in and near Washington, DC today, and neither of anything to do with getting arrested:

Another day, another letdown for the anti-Trump super-sleuths.

HI-larious!

Tomorrow it’ll be something else, and the same people will be all over it with incorrect speculation once again.

***

Related:

CNN’s breathless ‘exclusive’ scoop from Maggie Haberman’s new book about Donald Trump isn’t as interesting as they think

Reporter: Nevada gubernatorial candidate refuses to denounce Donald Trump’s normalization of attacks on reporters

‘Were there any survivors?’ WaPo’s Aaron Blake shares disturbing footage from recent Trump rally in Pennsylvania [pics]

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpgolfingJustice DepartmentMar-a-LagoMerrick Garland