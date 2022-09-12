An appearance by former President Trump near Washington, DC has caught some attention:

'It's gotta be the shoes'. What do they tell you? This is apparently Trump getting off a plane in DC tonight. pic.twitter.com/UwI0ksqMZ7 — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) September 12, 2022

Really? Gee, what could that mean?

Trump flew into DC last night from Bedminster unscheduled. He hasn’t posted about why he’s in Washington, and neither has his family. The speculation is:

1. He’s seeking treatment at Walter Reed for an unknown medical condition.

2. He’s been indicted, and is turning himself in. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2022

There are certainly other possibilities, but we’ll get to that in a little while because for now the walls are closing in… again.

Still in his golf cleats? — Christopher Deloge (@CDeloge) September 12, 2022

Very strange, he came right from the golf course and no one brought a spare pair of shoes? Why the hurry? — M (@MJones98266655) September 12, 2022

That he was golfing and got plucked off of the course. — Danny Hulse ♌️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🌻🌋🐈🦁🐋🌴 (@DannyHulse3) September 12, 2022

Rumors are he’s been arrested. — Director4🇺🇸🌪 (@Director412) September 12, 2022

Internet investigators have been hard at work ever since:







Wow, that’s a lot of wishing. Points for creativity. Meanwhile, back in reality:

There are a couple reasons Trump is in and near Washington, DC today, and neither of anything to do with getting arrested:

Former Pres. Trump is at his Sterling, VA golf course today, per AP’s @alexbrandon pic.twitter.com/YxNUFORsOf — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) September 12, 2022

Update: This is probably the reason Trump flew into DC, to attend this event today with the “honorable” (?!) Jared Kushner. pic.twitter.com/ZOrsy6dBdY — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2022

Another day, another letdown for the anti-Trump super-sleuths.

HI-larious!

golf shoe trutherism https://t.co/ATLJivXYNI — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 12, 2022

The walls are closing in. — Snarksalot (@BitchesBane) September 12, 2022

Tomorrow it’ll be something else, and the same people will be all over it with incorrect speculation once again.

***

***

