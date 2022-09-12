Many Democrats are “sanctuary city” proponents and seem to have no problem with people flowing illegally across the border from Mexico into the US, as long as those illegals remain a problem for somebody else — not them. Senator Dick Durbin served up the latest example of that today:

Dem Illinois Senator Durbin now on the floor accusing GOP TX Gov Abbott of "just plain meanness" to ship illegal immigrants to Illinois — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 12, 2022

Hey, what gives?

I thought Dems were all for illegal immigrants ?? — Nico (@nico_w1992) September 12, 2022

Democrats are just fine with it as long as those who crossed into the country illegally remain at or near the southern border and they don’t have to deal with the consequences of their own actions (or inactions as it were).

This is amazing. It’s mean when we get them but appropriate if you get them. Is that what I’m hearing? — Terry Sawchuk (@AmbroseBurnsi13) September 12, 2022

Oh this is rich https://t.co/9c499ikD8c — Thomas Sconiers (@tsconiers1) September 12, 2022

It’s cheesecake-level rich!

***

***

