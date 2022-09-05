A judge’s order today regarding Trump attornies’ request for a special master is a win for the former president (and possible 2024 presidential candidate):

Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a U.S. District judge from the Southern District of Florida, delivered some bad news to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday, by ordering that a special master be appointed to review the documents seized from the FBI during last month’s raid of Mar-a-Lago. This means that the DOJ must stop their own review. The DOJ revealed last week that they already reviewed documents which would be subject to such oversight by any special master.

The special master is to “review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property.”

Blue check former Obama guy and occasional New York Daily News columnist Brandon Friedman sees the constitutional process being allowed to play out in this matter as a real problem:

So basically the Constitutional process shouldn’t apply as long as somebody on the Left declares it to be “not normal times,” and they think Trump’s the wannabe fascist?

The “Trump’s a guilty fascist and we shouldn’t follow the normal legal process” side doesn’t seem to grasp the irony.

The Left sure doesn’t like it when the legal process gets in the way of their “walls closing in” narratives.

Isn’t it ironic?

Don’t dare question the honesty and integrity of anybody who was with the “if you like your plan you can keep it” president!

Oh, but that’s perfectly fine.

