A judge’s order today regarding Trump attornies’ request for a special master is a win for the former president (and possible 2024 presidential candidate):

🚨 Major Legal Victory for President Trump; Major Legal Blow for Biden Justice Department: Federal judge orders appointment of special master to review seized Trump records https://t.co/Mz0uFstKWr — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) September 5, 2022

Here’s Judge Cannon’s order granting President Trump’s motion for a special master:https://t.co/Idu3i0tdxt — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) September 5, 2022

More from Townhall.com:

Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a U.S. District judge from the Southern District of Florida, delivered some bad news to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday, by ordering that a special master be appointed to review the documents seized from the FBI during last month’s raid of Mar-a-Lago. This means that the DOJ must stop their own review. The DOJ revealed last week that they already reviewed documents which would be subject to such oversight by any special master. The special master is to “review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property.”

Blue check former Obama guy and occasional New York Daily News columnist Brandon Friedman sees the constitutional process being allowed to play out in this matter as a real problem:

I'm imploring everyone to understand these are not normal times and a Trump-appointed judge delaying an espionage investigation into Trump cannot be treated as business as usual. Assume all individuals associated with Trump — including his nominees — are accomplices. — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) September 5, 2022

It's wild that a corrupt leader who tried to violently sabotage an election appointed hundreds of officials who now have roles in the resulting espionage investigation. This is stupid on its face and we don't have to pretend otherwise. — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) September 5, 2022

So basically the Constitutional process shouldn’t apply as long as somebody on the Left declares it to be “not normal times,” and they think Trump’s the wannabe fascist?

Yeah, and we're the fascists https://t.co/mVCfbckk7q — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 5, 2022

The “Trump’s a guilty fascist and we shouldn’t follow the normal legal process” side doesn’t seem to grasp the irony.

Dude, why so paranoid? This so called 'raid' was totally justified and legit, right? https://t.co/CHmYaFBxhj — Bean Counter-Official (@TNBeanCounter) September 5, 2022

The Left sure doesn’t like it when the legal process gets in the way of their “walls closing in” narratives.

All the right people are upset. https://t.co/rb580dAHlU — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 5, 2022

Post an incendiary post and then turn off the comments so only the people you agree with can talk. Fascism.👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/TnLlCSFmNy — Wendie Thompson (@WendieThompson) September 5, 2022

Isn’t it ironic?

"Former Obama guy"

Blocks replies, of course, because he started getting ratioed https://t.co/UIMA5K3O8R — Trump Will Win In 2024 LifeGround0 (@LifeGround0) September 5, 2022

The former "Obama guy" wouldn't yank your chain. https://t.co/3qwb6Te8ax — Minister of Truth or Dare (@CrazySellGo) September 5, 2022

Don’t dare question the honesty and integrity of anybody who was with the “if you like your plan you can keep it” president!

So do you feel the same way about the judge who approved the raid on Trump's home? Surely you know there are some major conflicts there as well, right? https://t.co/EnvDB7vW80 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 5, 2022

Oh, but that’s perfectly fine.

***

